Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

77 West 55th Street

77 West 55th Street · (646) 703-2053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
Residence 6B at The Gallery House is a spacious corner unit with triple exposures, spacious bedrooms and a separate dining area that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. The renovated chef's kitchen features an oversized window, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a Subzero refrigerator. Brazilian teak hardwood floors create a seamless transition from room to room. Closet space abounds and light pours in through the 14 windows facing South, East and North. The living room and dining room are smartly laid out, creating a desirable open concept floor plan, great for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night at home. In the opposite wing of the apartment you'll find two large bedrooms that are pin drop quiet. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom complete with a linen closet and window. The second bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway across from the bedrooms.Midtown West is a special place to call home, with beloved restaurants such as Nobu, Le Parker Meridian, Marea and The Modern, you won't tire of the same old fare. Take a stroll in Central Park, swing by the Museum of Modern Art or visit the shops Columbus Circle. Or pick up a new outfit on 5th Avenue, stock up on some goodies at Whole Foods and then catch a show at Carnegie Hall. The neighborhood is the apex of culture and accessibility.The Gallery House Condominium is a luxury full-service building with a renovated lobby and newly updated hallways. There is a 24-hour doorman and concierge, central laundry, panoramic roof deck and a garage next door. With easy access to transportation you'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the F/M/B/D/E/N/Q/R/W subways or the 57th Street Crosstown Bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 West 55th Street have any available units?
77 West 55th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 West 55th Street have?
Some of 77 West 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 West 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 West 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 West 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 West 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 West 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 77 West 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 77 West 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 West 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 West 55th Street have a pool?
No, 77 West 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 West 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 77 West 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 West 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 West 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
