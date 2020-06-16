77 West 55th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman parking garage lobby

Residence 6B at The Gallery House is a spacious corner unit with triple exposures, spacious bedrooms and a separate dining area that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. The renovated chef's kitchen features an oversized window, custom cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a Subzero refrigerator. Brazilian teak hardwood floors create a seamless transition from room to room. Closet space abounds and light pours in through the 14 windows facing South, East and North. The living room and dining room are smartly laid out, creating a desirable open concept floor plan, great for entertaining or enjoying a quiet night at home. In the opposite wing of the apartment you'll find two large bedrooms that are pin drop quiet. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom complete with a linen closet and window. The second bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway across from the bedrooms.Midtown West is a special place to call home, with beloved restaurants such as Nobu, Le Parker Meridian, Marea and The Modern, you won't tire of the same old fare. Take a stroll in Central Park, swing by the Museum of Modern Art or visit the shops Columbus Circle. Or pick up a new outfit on 5th Avenue, stock up on some goodies at Whole Foods and then catch a show at Carnegie Hall. The neighborhood is the apex of culture and accessibility.The Gallery House Condominium is a luxury full-service building with a renovated lobby and newly updated hallways. There is a 24-hour doorman and concierge, central laundry, panoramic roof deck and a garage next door. With easy access to transportation you'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the F/M/B/D/E/N/Q/R/W subways or the 57th Street Crosstown Bus.