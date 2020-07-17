76 E 1st St

Amenities
Amazing 2Bedroom in PRIME East village NO FEE!!! - Property Id: 307889
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room! A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment…360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!
Renovated 2 bedroom with no living room. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, full kitchen, and bath.
The advertised rent is net effective based on a 12 month lease with one month free.
* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3162.00 and 1 Month Free
No Dogs Allowed
