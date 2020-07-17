All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

76 E 1st St

76 East 1st Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2899 · Avail. now

$2,899

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 2Bedroom in PRIME East village NO FEE!!! - Property Id: 307889

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room! A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment…360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!
Renovated 2 bedroom with no living room. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, full kitchen, and bath.
The advertised rent is net effective based on a 12 month lease with one month free.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3162.00 and 1 Month Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/76-e-1st-st-new-york-ny/307889
Property Id 307889

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 E 1st St have any available units?
76 E 1st St has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 76 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
76 E 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 E 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 76 E 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 76 E 1st St offer parking?
No, 76 E 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 76 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 E 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 76 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 76 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 76 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 76 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 E 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76 E 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 E 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
