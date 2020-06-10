All apartments in New York
75 Fort Washington Avenue

75 Fort Washington Avenue · (212) 729-8151
Location

75 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Spacious Studio in Prime Washington Heights.Apartment features:- Private entrance to apartment- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher- 2 large closet spaces- hardwood floorsElevator buildingLive in superGuarantors accepted.Steps to 1, A & C trains, Columbia NY Presbyterian, Riverside park, bars, shops, eateries and much much more!!Call now to schedule IMMEDIATE viewing!Ask me about any other apartments in the area!This apartment can be rented deposit free when using Rhino! Ask me for more information on Rhino.Net Effective rent Bruma1052

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
75 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Fort Washington Avenue have?
Some of 75 Fort Washington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 Fort Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 75 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 75 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 75 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 75 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 75 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Fort Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
