75 Fort Washington Avenue

Spacious Studio in Prime Washington Heights.Apartment features:- Private entrance to apartment- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher- 2 large closet spaces- hardwood floorsElevator buildingLive in superGuarantors accepted.Steps to 1, A & C trains, Columbia NY Presbyterian, Riverside park, bars, shops, eateries and much much more!!Call now to schedule IMMEDIATE viewing!Ask me about any other apartments in the area!This apartment can be rented deposit free when using Rhino! Ask me for more information on Rhino.Net Effective rent Bruma1052