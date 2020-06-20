All apartments in New York
Find more places like 75 East 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
75 East 2nd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

75 East 2nd Street

75 East 2nd Street · (917) 704-1306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

75 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5L · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 1st, with a one month broker fee!

This fifth-floor East Village one-bedroom floor-through is approximately 700 square feet. The apartment has new bamboo flooring in the living areas, and granite stone flooring in the kitchen and hallway. Features include a decorative fireplace, with a custom built-in bookcase in the living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and custom pantry shelving. The bathroom has a marble sink vanity, with corner shower stall, a skylight, and white fixtures. This apartment gets great light, overlooks the Marble Garden directly across the street, and will be fully painted and cleaned up for a new tenant.

75 East 2nd is a five-story, ten-unit rental building located in prime East Village just off the Bowery! Moments away from Whole Foods, neighborhood shops and great restaurants. The 2nd Avenue F subway station is less than 500 feet away, this unit is also close to the 6 /J /Z / B /D / M subways. A laundromat is around the corner. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 East 2nd Street have any available units?
75 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 75 East 2nd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 75 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 75 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 75 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 75 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 East 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 75 East 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity