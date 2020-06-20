75 East 2nd Street

Amenities
Available July 1st, with a one month broker fee!
This fifth-floor East Village one-bedroom floor-through is approximately 700 square feet. The apartment has new bamboo flooring in the living areas, and granite stone flooring in the kitchen and hallway. Features include a decorative fireplace, with a custom built-in bookcase in the living room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and custom pantry shelving. The bathroom has a marble sink vanity, with corner shower stall, a skylight, and white fixtures. This apartment gets great light, overlooks the Marble Garden directly across the street, and will be fully painted and cleaned up for a new tenant.
75 East 2nd is a five-story, ten-unit rental building located in prime East Village just off the Bowery! Moments away from Whole Foods, neighborhood shops and great restaurants. The 2nd Avenue F subway station is less than 500 feet away, this unit is also close to the 6 /J /Z / B /D / M subways. A laundromat is around the corner. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.