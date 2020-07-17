All apartments in New York
74 East 7th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

74 East 7th Street

74 East 7th Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

74 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C2 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully renovated junior one bedroom, facing south and flooded with sunlight. The open kitchen has granite counter-top, brand new stainless steel appliances, all white cabinetry, mosaic backsplash and microwaves. Brand new bathroom with quartz countertops and porcelain tiles. This apartment in only two flight walk-up and located on 7th Street between 1st and and 2nd Avenue in prime East village located just a few blocks from the 6, F, M & L trains as well as countless restaurants and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 East 7th Street have any available units?
74 East 7th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 East 7th Street have?
Some of 74 East 7th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
74 East 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 74 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 74 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 74 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 74 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 74 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 74 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 74 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
