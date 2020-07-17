74 East 7th Street

Amenities
Fully renovated junior one bedroom, facing south and flooded with sunlight. The open kitchen has granite counter-top, brand new stainless steel appliances, all white cabinetry, mosaic backsplash and microwaves. Brand new bathroom with quartz countertops and porcelain tiles. This apartment in only two flight walk-up and located on 7th Street between 1st and and 2nd Avenue in prime East village located just a few blocks from the 6, F, M & L trains as well as countless restaurants and bars.