73 First Avenue.

Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of East Village. This apartment features hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick walls, deco fireplace, and extended dining area. A open kitchen with granite counter tops, electric stove, and plenty of cabinets. Inside master bedroom fit Full size bed and large closet. Some of the apartment's amenities include walk up stairs, voice intercom, and on site super. Easy access 6/Q/L trains, M15/101/102/103 buses, and FDR drive. Just minutes away from Cooper Union, NYU, Tompkin Square Park, Veselka, Miss Lily, Trader Joes, Rite aid, laundry mats, supermarkets, and many local cafes and businesses. NO PETS ALLOWED. Shared are allowed and guarantor is a must for future tenants. And we accept RHINO. Interested in viewing the apartment; please email or call to schedule a virtual tour.