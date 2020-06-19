All apartments in New York
Find more places like
73 First Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
73 First Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

73 First Avenue

73 1st Avenue · (347) 610-5009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

73 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Cozy one bedroom apartment located in the heart of East Village. This apartment features hardwood floors, large windows, exposed brick walls, deco fireplace, and extended dining area. A open kitchen with granite counter tops, electric stove, and plenty of cabinets. Inside master bedroom fit Full size bed and large closet. Some of the apartment's amenities include walk up stairs, voice intercom, and on site super. Easy access 6/Q/L trains, M15/101/102/103 buses, and FDR drive. Just minutes away from Cooper Union, NYU, Tompkin Square Park, Veselka, Miss Lily, Trader Joes, Rite aid, laundry mats, supermarkets, and many local cafes and businesses. NO PETS ALLOWED. Shared are allowed and guarantor is a must for future tenants. And we accept RHINO. Interested in viewing the apartment; please email or call to schedule a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 73 First Avenue have any available units?
73 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 First Avenue have?
Some of 73 First Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
73 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 73 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 73 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 73 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 73 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 73 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 73 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 73 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 73 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 73 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College