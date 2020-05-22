720 Second Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Unbelievable price for this spacious TRUE two bedroom / two FULL bathroom apartment in Murray Hill. There's nothing else like it in the area! This unit features a large living area, high ceilings, parquet hardwood floors, full separate windowed kitchen, two queen-sized bedrooms, three large closets, two full bathrooms and more. Situated on the second floor of a pre-war walkup building in Murray Hill. Easily accessible to S/4/5/6/7 at Grand Central Terminal. Surrounded by plenty of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Two laundromats within two blocks!