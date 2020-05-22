All apartments in New York
720 Second Avenue
720 Second Avenue

720 2nd Avenue · (929) 248-0632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Unbelievable price for this spacious TRUE two bedroom / two FULL bathroom apartment in Murray Hill. There's nothing else like it in the area! This unit features a large living area, high ceilings, parquet hardwood floors, full separate windowed kitchen, two queen-sized bedrooms, three large closets, two full bathrooms and more. Situated on the second floor of a pre-war walkup building in Murray Hill. Easily accessible to S/4/5/6/7 at Grand Central Terminal. Surrounded by plenty of restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Two laundromats within two blocks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Second Avenue have any available units?
720 Second Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 720 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 720 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 720 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 720 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 720 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 720 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Second Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Second Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
