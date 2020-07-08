715 Washington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Beautiful one bedroom in historic West Village. This third floor walk-up charming apartment comes furnished or unfurnished and has it all! Double exposure windows facing east and west, generous light, open kitchen, three closets in the bedroom, windowed A/C's and comes with your own private storage. Take two flights up and enjoy the brand new roof deck with Hudson River views or relax in the private garden courtyard with 50' Oak and other gorgeous trees. Shop and dine at the best boutiques and restaurants like the legendary White Horse Tavern and the Meatpacking district, Hudson River Park and the Highline are nearby.Access to transportation with 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains nearby.