715 Washington Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

715 Washington Street

715 Washington Street · (646) 530-0481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

715 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Beautiful one bedroom in historic West Village. This third floor walk-up charming apartment comes furnished or unfurnished and has it all! Double exposure windows facing east and west, generous light, open kitchen, three closets in the bedroom, windowed A/C's and comes with your own private storage. Take two flights up and enjoy the brand new roof deck with Hudson River views or relax in the private garden courtyard with 50' Oak and other gorgeous trees. Shop and dine at the best boutiques and restaurants like the legendary White Horse Tavern and the Meatpacking district, Hudson River Park and the Highline are nearby.Access to transportation with 1, A/C/E, B/D/F/M and PATH trains nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Washington Street have any available units?
715 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Washington Street have?
Some of 715 Washington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
715 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 715 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 715 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 715 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 715 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 715 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 715 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 715 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
