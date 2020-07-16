All apartments in New York
711 2nd Ave 4A

711 2nd Ave · (347) 369-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!! - Property Id: 311241

Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!!

*** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ***

Apartment features:
- Huge QUEEN-size Bedroom with Two Large Closets and Windows
- Updated Kitchen with White Appliances and Window
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Spacious Living room with Two Large Windows can fit a large couch, coffee table, TV, dining table and more!
- Updated Bathroom with tub
- Hardwood floors throughout the apartment
- Pet friendly
- Live-in Super
- Prime Location on 2nd Avenue near restaurants, bars, and Trader Joe's

*** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ***

Contact me to see this apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/711-2nd-ave-new-york-ny-unit-4a/311241
Property Id 311241

(RLNE5945188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 2nd Ave 4A have any available units?
711 2nd Ave 4A has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 2nd Ave 4A have?
Some of 711 2nd Ave 4A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 2nd Ave 4A currently offering any rent specials?
711 2nd Ave 4A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 2nd Ave 4A pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 2nd Ave 4A is pet friendly.
Does 711 2nd Ave 4A offer parking?
No, 711 2nd Ave 4A does not offer parking.
Does 711 2nd Ave 4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 2nd Ave 4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 2nd Ave 4A have a pool?
No, 711 2nd Ave 4A does not have a pool.
Does 711 2nd Ave 4A have accessible units?
No, 711 2nd Ave 4A does not have accessible units.
Does 711 2nd Ave 4A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 2nd Ave 4A has units with dishwashers.
