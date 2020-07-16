711 2nd Ave 4A

Amenities
Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!! - Property Id: 311241
Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!!
*** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ***
Apartment features:
- Huge QUEEN-size Bedroom with Two Large Closets and Windows
- Updated Kitchen with White Appliances and Window
- Dishwasher
- Microwave
- Spacious Living room with Two Large Windows can fit a large couch, coffee table, TV, dining table and more!
- Updated Bathroom with tub
- Hardwood floors throughout the apartment
- Pet friendly
- Live-in Super
- Prime Location on 2nd Avenue near restaurants, bars, and Trader Joe's
