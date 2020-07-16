711 2nd Ave 4A

Amenities

Large 1 Bed in Murray Hill Close to Everything!!



Apartment features:

- Huge QUEEN-size Bedroom with Two Large Closets and Windows

- Updated Kitchen with White Appliances and Window

- Dishwasher

- Microwave

- Spacious Living room with Two Large Windows can fit a large couch, coffee table, TV, dining table and more!

- Updated Bathroom with tub

- Hardwood floors throughout the apartment

- Pet friendly

- Live-in Super

- Prime Location on 2nd Avenue near restaurants, bars, and Trader Joe's



