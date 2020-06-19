All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

710 Saint Nicholas Avenue

710 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (212) 848-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Option for unfurnished ($4,250) or furnished ($4800)The crown Jewel at 710! This convertible 3 bedroom. The pictures say it all. Located in a landmark brownstone in Sugar Hill, this fabulous showplace boasts 2500 square feet on two full floors, and is probably the most beautiful rental in Harlem. Sleek, ebonized floors. Stainless steel chef's kitchen. Fabulous interior design. Two master bedroom suites of 500 square feet each! Terrace with gas grill and cafe table. Multiple living areas with two 42' HDTV flat screen televisions and high speed Internet throughout. Dishwasher and laundry. No expense spared! Half block to ABCD subway - 10 minutes (2 stops) to midtown. 24-hr supermarket, Starbucks, New York Sports Club all within 2 blocks. Email Broker for Video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
710 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Saint Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
