710 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Option for unfurnished ($4,250) or furnished ($4800)The crown Jewel at 710! This convertible 3 bedroom. The pictures say it all. Located in a landmark brownstone in Sugar Hill, this fabulous showplace boasts 2500 square feet on two full floors, and is probably the most beautiful rental in Harlem. Sleek, ebonized floors. Stainless steel chef's kitchen. Fabulous interior design. Two master bedroom suites of 500 square feet each! Terrace with gas grill and cafe table. Multiple living areas with two 42' HDTV flat screen televisions and high speed Internet throughout. Dishwasher and laundry. No expense spared! Half block to ABCD subway - 10 minutes (2 stops) to midtown. 24-hr supermarket, Starbucks, New York Sports Club all within 2 blocks. Email Broker for Video.