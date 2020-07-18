Amenities

Welcome to 71 Sullivan Street 3C, a newly renovated studio on a beautiful tree lined street in SoHo, one of Manhattans most sought after and vibrant neighborhoods. This charming coop is right across the street from the coveted 10 Sullivan building designed by Cary Tamarkin.This large 3rd floor studio features an exposed brick wall, numerous windows enabling cross ventilation, hard wood floors, solid wood soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Carrara marble countertops. In addition to all these features the marble island fits up to 6 stools and has additional storage beneath. The large closet off the bathroom and many cabinets provide ample storage. The living area is comfortable with plenty of room for a couch, coffee table, queen size bed and more. Super quiet unit and great morning light!Located between Spring Street and Broome Street, the apartment is in proximity to a Trader Joe's, and a block to the C/E train subway at Spring St. Also convenient to the B, D, F, M, 1, 2, 3, R, W, 6 trains, etc!This apartment has it all and not to mention all the neighborhood's world renowned restaurants, trendy bars, boutique stores and art galleries. Mint condition, a must see!