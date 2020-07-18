All apartments in New York
71 Sullivan Street

71 Sullivan Street · (718) 384-5304
Location

71 Sullivan Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,795

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to 71 Sullivan Street 3C, a newly renovated studio on a beautiful tree lined street in SoHo, one of Manhattans most sought after and vibrant neighborhoods. This charming coop is right across the street from the coveted 10 Sullivan building designed by Cary Tamarkin.This large 3rd floor studio features an exposed brick wall, numerous windows enabling cross ventilation, hard wood floors, solid wood soft-close cabinets, stainless steel appliances and Carrara marble countertops. In addition to all these features the marble island fits up to 6 stools and has additional storage beneath. The large closet off the bathroom and many cabinets provide ample storage. The living area is comfortable with plenty of room for a couch, coffee table, queen size bed and more. Super quiet unit and great morning light!Located between Spring Street and Broome Street, the apartment is in proximity to a Trader Joe's, and a block to the C/E train subway at Spring St. Also convenient to the B, D, F, M, 1, 2, 3, R, W, 6 trains, etc!This apartment has it all and not to mention all the neighborhood's world renowned restaurants, trendy bars, boutique stores and art galleries. Mint condition, a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Sullivan Street have any available units?
71 Sullivan Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Sullivan Street have?
Some of 71 Sullivan Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Sullivan Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Sullivan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Sullivan Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Sullivan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 71 Sullivan Street offer parking?
No, 71 Sullivan Street does not offer parking.
Does 71 Sullivan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Sullivan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Sullivan Street have a pool?
No, 71 Sullivan Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Sullivan Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Sullivan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Sullivan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Sullivan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
