71 Nassau Street

Unit PHB is 1BR/1BTH with 13' ceilings and south-facing city views. This unit is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch cooktop and oven, and Bosch dishwasher. It also has a vented washer/dryer and 2 large closets, one of which is a walk-in. This uniquely lofty space has been offered for a minimum of 1 year with an option to renew. The condo approval process will take 2-3 weeks. The unit is in pristine, mint condition.



71 Nassau is one block from the Fulton Street subway hub and a few blocks from Tribeca. The building has only 52 units yet offers a doorman, live-in super, gym, a roof deck and Fios internet service. $3600 is the net effective rent based on $3900/month over 13 months lease with one month free.