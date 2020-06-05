All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:53 AM

71 Nassau Street

71 Nassau Street · (917) 309-0054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Nassau Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
internet access
*see the Virtual Tour online*

Unit PHB is 1BR/1BTH with 13' ceilings and south-facing city views. This unit is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch cooktop and oven, and Bosch dishwasher. It also has a vented washer/dryer and 2 large closets, one of which is a walk-in. This uniquely lofty space has been offered for a minimum of 1 year with an option to renew. The condo approval process will take 2-3 weeks. The unit is in pristine, mint condition.

71 Nassau is one block from the Fulton Street subway hub and a few blocks from Tribeca. The building has only 52 units yet offers a doorman, live-in super, gym, a roof deck and Fios internet service. $3600 is the net effective rent based on $3900/month over 13 months lease with one month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Nassau Street have any available units?
71 Nassau Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Nassau Street have?
Some of 71 Nassau Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 Nassau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Nassau Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 Nassau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 71 Nassau Street offer parking?
No, 71 Nassau Street does not offer parking.
Does 71 Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Nassau Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Nassau Street have a pool?
No, 71 Nassau Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 71 Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Nassau Street has units with dishwashers.
