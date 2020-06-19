71 2nd Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry media room

Walkthrough Video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q7dJewb1Kcw



This spacious unfurnished (or furnished as shown) 2-bedroom, ground floor home features a large grand room for living and dining with optional couch, media center, and dining table. Adjoining rooms include a large windowed kitchen, windowed bath and two optional equal-sized bedrooms with queen beds and dressers. The apartment is super quiet with 10-foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a marble bath. The split bedroom layout affords privacy. Washer and dryer in unit.



Located near the F, 6, N and R trains and near many great restaurants and shops, you can easily enjoy the best the East Village has to offer.



Well maintained building with private landlord and dedicated super. Quick application processing.



Available for move-in June 15. Pets welcome. May also rent furnished as shown for $3950.



Contact us for a virtual tour.

