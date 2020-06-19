All apartments in New York
71 2nd Avenue - 1
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:09 AM

71 2nd Avenue - 1

71 2nd Ave · (347) 812-0878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Walkthrough Video: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Q7dJewb1Kcw

This spacious unfurnished (or furnished as shown) 2-bedroom, ground floor home features a large grand room for living and dining with optional couch, media center, and dining table. Adjoining rooms include a large windowed kitchen, windowed bath and two optional equal-sized bedrooms with queen beds and dressers. The apartment is super quiet with 10-foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a marble bath. The split bedroom layout affords privacy. Washer and dryer in unit.

Located near the F, 6, N and R trains and near many great restaurants and shops, you can easily enjoy the best the East Village has to offer.

Well maintained building with private landlord and dedicated super. Quick application processing.

Available for move-in June 15. Pets welcome. May also rent furnished as shown for $3950.

Contact us for a virtual tour.
Huge full-floor rental lofts on 2nd Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets in prime East Village. Private landlord, dedicated super and easy application processing. You won't find larger rental apartments in the East Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 have any available units?
71 2nd Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 71 2nd Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 2nd Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
71 2nd Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 2nd Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 2nd Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 71 2nd Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 2nd Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 71 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 71 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 71 2nd Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 2nd Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
