70 west 139th street

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator green community bike storage internet access

Welcome to this modern and newly renovated Harlem master piece. This finely gated community brings the amenities and finishes of lower Manhattan to Historic Harlem. Just a short 3 block walk to the 2 and 3 Subway line, this unit offers a safe and affordable option to paying Manhattan's overpriced rents. Welcome to a luxury feel at an affordable price.24 Hour Security, gated community, puppy grooming station, package center, bike storage, Granite kitchens with breakfast bar, marble baths, Hardwood floor, over-sized windows. stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, new renovated unit and common areas, three block walk to 2/3 trains and Harlem Hospital, great restaurants and shopping. short walk to Whole Foods.FOR AN IMMEDIATE PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT ALLEN JAMES RAY III AT 347-728-2044 OR VIA EMAIL ALLENRAY@VOROHOME.COM angelzapata415436