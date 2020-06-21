All apartments in New York
Find more places like 70 west 139th street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
70 west 139th street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

70 west 139th street

70 W 139th St · (347) 728-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

70 W 139th St, New York, NY 10037
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
green community
bike storage
internet access
Welcome to this modern and newly renovated Harlem master piece. This finely gated community brings the amenities and finishes of lower Manhattan to Historic Harlem. Just a short 3 block walk to the 2 and 3 Subway line, this unit offers a safe and affordable option to paying Manhattan's overpriced rents. Welcome to a luxury feel at an affordable price.24 Hour Security, gated community, puppy grooming station, package center, bike storage, Granite kitchens with breakfast bar, marble baths, Hardwood floor, over-sized windows. stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, new renovated unit and common areas, three block walk to 2/3 trains and Harlem Hospital, great restaurants and shopping. short walk to Whole Foods.FOR AN IMMEDIATE PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT ALLEN JAMES RAY III AT 347-728-2044 OR VIA EMAIL ALLENRAY@VOROHOME.COM angelzapata415436

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 west 139th street have any available units?
70 west 139th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 west 139th street have?
Some of 70 west 139th street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 west 139th street currently offering any rent specials?
70 west 139th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 west 139th street pet-friendly?
No, 70 west 139th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 west 139th street offer parking?
No, 70 west 139th street does not offer parking.
Does 70 west 139th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 west 139th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 west 139th street have a pool?
No, 70 west 139th street does not have a pool.
Does 70 west 139th street have accessible units?
Yes, 70 west 139th street has accessible units.
Does 70 west 139th street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 west 139th street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 west 139th street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity