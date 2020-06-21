70 west 139th street

Amenities
Welcome to this modern and newly renovated Harlem master piece. This finely gated community brings the amenities and finishes of lower Manhattan to Historic Harlem. Just a short 3 block walk to the 2 and 3 Subway line, this unit offers a safe and affordable option to paying Manhattan's overpriced rents. Welcome to a luxury feel at an affordable price.24 Hour Security, gated community, puppy grooming station, package center, bike storage, Granite kitchens with breakfast bar, marble baths, Hardwood floor, over-sized windows. stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, new renovated unit and common areas, three block walk to 2/3 trains and Harlem Hospital, great restaurants and shopping. short walk to Whole Foods.