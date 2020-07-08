70 Park Terrace West

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated dog park concierge yoga bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities concierge dog park bbq/grill internet access yoga

SUNNY HIGH FLOOR 1 BR IN PARK TERRACE GARDENS



Perfectly located near Inwood Hill Park, this renovated gem oozes charm, serenity and glorious open views and light all day. From the welcoming entry foyer, step down to the generous sunken living room where you enjoy space enough to cozy up with a good book or movie and still have a home office. The windowed galley kitchen is renovated and offers a charming dining area beyond while the king-sized bedroom has a generous closet and lovely southern light. Outside the bathroom is a large Elfa-outfitted closet. Pretty herringbone floors in a rich walnut stain, high beamed ceilings and skim-coated walls round out the picture. You will love coming home to this sweet, lovingly renovated Deco one bedroom.



Situated in the sought-after Park Terrace Gardens, a top-notch pet-friendly Co-op comprised of 5 buildings surrounding lushly landscaped private gardens. Residents also enjoy free T-1 Internet connection, common roof decks with barbecue, on-site management, a live-in super, laundry, concierge and more. Near the A express and 1 local trains, the Metro-North Hudson Line, shopping, restaurants, wine bars and glorious Inwood Hill Park which boasts the last natural salt marsh in Manhattan, hiking trails, running paths, ball fields, dog runs, kayaking and plenty of green space for picnics, relaxing, enjoying free outdoor summer concerts or evening yoga. Nearby Isham Park is home to a Saturday Green Market as well. No pets please. Available Upon Board Approval.