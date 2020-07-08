All apartments in New York
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

70 Park Terrace West

70 Park Terrace West · (212) 913-9058
Location

70 Park Terrace West, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E-74 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
dog park
concierge
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
SUNNY HIGH FLOOR 1 BR IN PARK TERRACE GARDENS

Perfectly located near Inwood Hill Park, this renovated gem oozes charm, serenity and glorious open views and light all day. From the welcoming entry foyer, step down to the generous sunken living room where you enjoy space enough to cozy up with a good book or movie and still have a home office. The windowed galley kitchen is renovated and offers a charming dining area beyond while the king-sized bedroom has a generous closet and lovely southern light. Outside the bathroom is a large Elfa-outfitted closet. Pretty herringbone floors in a rich walnut stain, high beamed ceilings and skim-coated walls round out the picture. You will love coming home to this sweet, lovingly renovated Deco one bedroom.

Situated in the sought-after Park Terrace Gardens, a top-notch pet-friendly Co-op comprised of 5 buildings surrounding lushly landscaped private gardens. Residents also enjoy free T-1 Internet connection, common roof decks with barbecue, on-site management, a live-in super, laundry, concierge and more. Near the A express and 1 local trains, the Metro-North Hudson Line, shopping, restaurants, wine bars and glorious Inwood Hill Park which boasts the last natural salt marsh in Manhattan, hiking trails, running paths, ball fields, dog runs, kayaking and plenty of green space for picnics, relaxing, enjoying free outdoor summer concerts or evening yoga. Nearby Isham Park is home to a Saturday Green Market as well. No pets please. Available Upon Board Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Park Terrace West have any available units?
70 Park Terrace West has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Park Terrace West have?
Some of 70 Park Terrace West's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Park Terrace West currently offering any rent specials?
70 Park Terrace West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Park Terrace West pet-friendly?
No, 70 Park Terrace West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 Park Terrace West offer parking?
No, 70 Park Terrace West does not offer parking.
Does 70 Park Terrace West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Park Terrace West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Park Terrace West have a pool?
No, 70 Park Terrace West does not have a pool.
Does 70 Park Terrace West have accessible units?
No, 70 Park Terrace West does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Park Terrace West have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Park Terrace West does not have units with dishwashers.
