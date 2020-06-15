All apartments in New York
70 Little West Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

70 Little West Street

70 Little West Street · (917) 828-0388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Little West Street, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28D · Avail. now

$13,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to the Manhattans first LEED Platinum Certified residential property Visionaire Condominium. For people whose definition of luxury encompasses beauty, functionality, and convenience, the Visionaire has proven itself to be an exceptional choice.Boasting stunning Hudson River views and an array of sleek fixtures and finishes, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo is a portrait of contemporary city luxury. Features of this 1,737 sq. ft. home include gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows with western and southern exposure, central heating and cooling, and a convenient in-unit washer/dryer. Past a tasteful entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open-concept great room and kitchen. The great room possesses panoramic views of the city and the river, while the kitchen is equipped with an eat-in peninsula, chic granite countertops, a beautiful tiled backsplash, custom cabinetry, and a suite of fully-integrated appliances. A formal dining room sits just off the kitchen. (Can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom if needed)The master bedroom has a pair of walk-in closets, an additional reach-in closet, and an immaculate en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a glass- enclosed walk-in shower, and a deep soaking tub. The second and third bedrooms each have large closets and river views. One bedroom has a private en-suite and the other sits across from a pristine full bathroom.Exclusive resident-only amenities include a skylit indoor swimming pool and hot tub; two landscaped roof gardens with private cabanas; rooftop entertainment area featuring built-in grills and wet bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa; a screening room/lounge with fireplace; a private dining area; a kid's playroom and a parking garage.Located in tranquil south Battery Park adjacent to numerous parks, the promenades, Brookfield Place, Pier A, the Wagner Hotel and Wall Street with easy access to the 1, R and 4/5 subways as well as the West Side Highway and FDR Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Little West Street have any available units?
70 Little West Street has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Little West Street have?
Some of 70 Little West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Little West Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Little West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Little West Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Little West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 Little West Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 Little West Street does offer parking.
Does 70 Little West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Little West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Little West Street have a pool?
Yes, 70 Little West Street has a pool.
Does 70 Little West Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Little West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Little West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Little West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
