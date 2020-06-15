70 Little West Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Welcome to the Manhattans first LEED Platinum Certified residential property Visionaire Condominium. For people whose definition of luxury encompasses beauty, functionality, and convenience, the Visionaire has proven itself to be an exceptional choice.Boasting stunning Hudson River views and an array of sleek fixtures and finishes, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo is a portrait of contemporary city luxury. Features of this 1,737 sq. ft. home include gorgeous wide-plank hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows with western and southern exposure, central heating and cooling, and a convenient in-unit washer/dryer. Past a tasteful entryway space the home flows into a luminous, open-concept great room and kitchen. The great room possesses panoramic views of the city and the river, while the kitchen is equipped with an eat-in peninsula, chic granite countertops, a beautiful tiled backsplash, custom cabinetry, and a suite of fully-integrated appliances. A formal dining room sits just off the kitchen. (Can easily be converted to a 4th bedroom if needed)The master bedroom has a pair of walk-in closets, an additional reach-in closet, and an immaculate en-suite bathroom with double sinks, a glass- enclosed walk-in shower, and a deep soaking tub. The second and third bedrooms each have large closets and river views. One bedroom has a private en-suite and the other sits across from a pristine full bathroom.Exclusive resident-only amenities include a skylit indoor swimming pool and hot tub; two landscaped roof gardens with private cabanas; rooftop entertainment area featuring built-in grills and wet bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa; a screening room/lounge with fireplace; a private dining area; a kid's playroom and a parking garage.Located in tranquil south Battery Park adjacent to numerous parks, the promenades, Brookfield Place, Pier A, the Wagner Hotel and Wall Street with easy access to the 1, R and 4/5 subways as well as the West Side Highway and FDR Drive.