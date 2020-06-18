All apartments in New York
Find more places like 7 West 108th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
7 West 108th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

7 West 108th Street

7 West 108th Street · (718) 669-0316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 West 108th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
**Video Available upon request**

7 w 108 St is a beautiful and newly renovated elevator building nestled between the streets of Central Park West and Manhattan Avenue. You are in a serene and peaceful location, with access to everything you need within walking distance. Just a block away from Central Park, steps away from mass transit, restaurants and an exciting nightlife, you'll be thrilled to call this home. The following amenities are included:4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Completely Renovated Steps away from Mass Transit Less than 10 Minute Walk to Columbia University 5 Minute Walk to Central Park

Dishwasher; Washer/Dryer in unit; Gas Stove; Cable TV/Internet Hookup; Refrigerator; Elevator; Flat Screen Television in unit; Video Access Control; Stainless Steel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West 108th Street have any available units?
7 West 108th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 West 108th Street have?
Some of 7 West 108th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 West 108th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 West 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 West 108th Street offer parking?
No, 7 West 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 West 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 West 108th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West 108th Street have a pool?
No, 7 West 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 West 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 7 West 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 West 108th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 West 108th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity