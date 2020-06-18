7 West 108th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

**Video Available upon request**



7 w 108 St is a beautiful and newly renovated elevator building nestled between the streets of Central Park West and Manhattan Avenue. You are in a serene and peaceful location, with access to everything you need within walking distance. Just a block away from Central Park, steps away from mass transit, restaurants and an exciting nightlife, you'll be thrilled to call this home. The following amenities are included:4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Completely Renovated Steps away from Mass Transit Less than 10 Minute Walk to Columbia University 5 Minute Walk to Central Park



Dishwasher; Washer/Dryer in unit; Gas Stove; Cable TV/Internet Hookup; Refrigerator; Elevator; Flat Screen Television in unit; Video Access Control; Stainless Steel