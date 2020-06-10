All apartments in New York
7 East 75th St

7 East 75th Street · (646) 389-1053
Location

7 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a large 1 bedroom with private roof deck. Apartment features a lovely granite kitchen, dishwasher, & marble bathroom. It is also sunny & has high ceilings and a washer & dryer. Unit is located in an elevator building. Available for immediate occupancy. Located steps from Central Park and Museum Mile. Prime location is near Lenox Hill Hospital, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Hunter College. Around the corner from the M1 & M4 SelectBus Service and a short walk to the 6 train. Gross rent for this unit is $4,295.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 East 75th St have any available units?
7 East 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 East 75th St have?
Some of 7 East 75th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 East 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
7 East 75th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 East 75th St pet-friendly?
No, 7 East 75th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 East 75th St offer parking?
No, 7 East 75th St does not offer parking.
Does 7 East 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 East 75th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 East 75th St have a pool?
No, 7 East 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 7 East 75th St have accessible units?
No, 7 East 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 East 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 East 75th St has units with dishwashers.
