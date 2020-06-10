7 East 75th St

Amenities

This is a large 1 bedroom with private roof deck. Apartment features a lovely granite kitchen, dishwasher, & marble bathroom. It is also sunny & has high ceilings and a washer & dryer. Unit is located in an elevator building. Available for immediate occupancy. Located steps from Central Park and Museum Mile. Prime location is near Lenox Hill Hospital, Hospital for Special Surgery, and Hunter College. Around the corner from the M1 & M4 SelectBus Service and a short walk to the 6 train. Gross rent for this unit is $4,295.00. Landlord is offering one month free on a 13 month lease, amortized over the lease term. The listed rent reflects this concession.