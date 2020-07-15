All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

7 Cornelia St

7 Cornelia Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$3,333

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
*Landlord offering 2 months free rent, advertised price is net effective*

*Please reach out for a 3D walkthrough of this listing*

Situated on the third floor of an elevator/laundry building on Cornelia Street in the West Village is this beautifully gut renovated two bedroom apartment. The apartment features hardwood floors, exposed refinished brick, recessed lighting, pocket french doors, The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, and the bathroom features subway tiling, and a tub shower. Both bedrooms fit queen size beds and have closets.

7 Cornelia Street is a pre-war elevator building on one of the West Village's most charming streets, and has a live in super, virtual doorman system, laundry room, and package room. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cornelia St have any available units?
7 Cornelia St has a unit available for $3,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Cornelia St have?
Some of 7 Cornelia St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Cornelia St currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cornelia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cornelia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Cornelia St is pet friendly.
Does 7 Cornelia St offer parking?
No, 7 Cornelia St does not offer parking.
Does 7 Cornelia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cornelia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cornelia St have a pool?
No, 7 Cornelia St does not have a pool.
Does 7 Cornelia St have accessible units?
No, 7 Cornelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Cornelia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Cornelia St has units with dishwashers.
