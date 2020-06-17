All apartments in New York
692 10th Ave

692 10th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

692 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Stay in this vibrant studio apartment in Midtown West. Features like flat screen TV, washer/dryer on the premises, a working fireplace, and polished hardwood floors make this unit an ideal home away from home.

Features:
**Located only 1 flight up in a walk up building
**Standard kitchen appliances and cookware
**Washer and dryer in unit!
**1 comfortable queen sized bed and 1 plush Full size bed **Unit included 1 Full size sleeper sofa
**Working fireplace
**Flat screen TV with basic channels
**Wifi ready
**Polished hardwood floors
**Central Heat and air conditioning for your comfort
**Available up to 12 Months!

Location: Walking distance to some of New Yorks biggest attractions. Home of the theatre district and Time Square. Blocks from popular attractions like MTV Studios, Carnegie Hall, and popular stops like Hersheys Time Square and Planet Hollywood. Short commute to NYC museums like the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Television and Radio, and the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.
Steps from restaurant row including popular restaurants like Barbetta, Becco, and Brasserie Athene. Conveniently located among numerous popular bars like Johnny Utahs, Ardesia, and Rum House.
Easy access to the rest of the city. N, Q, R at 49th Street and B, D, F, M at Rockefeller Center. Get anywhere in the city in minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 10th Ave have any available units?
692 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 10th Ave have?
Some of 692 10th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
692 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 692 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 692 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 692 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 692 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 692 10th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 692 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 692 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 692 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 692 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 692 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
