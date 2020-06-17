692 10th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace media room internet access

Stay in this vibrant studio apartment in Midtown West. Features like flat screen TV, washer/dryer on the premises, a working fireplace, and polished hardwood floors make this unit an ideal home away from home.



Features:

**Located only 1 flight up in a walk up building

**Standard kitchen appliances and cookware

**Washer and dryer in unit!

**1 comfortable queen sized bed and 1 plush Full size bed **Unit included 1 Full size sleeper sofa

**Working fireplace

**Flat screen TV with basic channels

**Wifi ready

**Polished hardwood floors

**Central Heat and air conditioning for your comfort

**Available up to 12 Months!



Location: Walking distance to some of New Yorks biggest attractions. Home of the theatre district and Time Square. Blocks from popular attractions like MTV Studios, Carnegie Hall, and popular stops like Hersheys Time Square and Planet Hollywood. Short commute to NYC museums like the Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of Television and Radio, and the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.

Steps from restaurant row including popular restaurants like Barbetta, Becco, and Brasserie Athene. Conveniently located among numerous popular bars like Johnny Utahs, Ardesia, and Rum House.

Easy access to the rest of the city. N, Q, R at 49th Street and B, D, F, M at Rockefeller Center. Get anywhere in the city in minutes!