All apartments in New York
Find more places like 69 West 107th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
69 West 107th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:20 AM

69 West 107th Street

69 West 107th Street · (212) 370-5943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

69 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE & NO SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH RHINO INSURANCEOnline application with same-day approval============2BR/2BA DUPLEX WITH ENORMOUS PRIVATE ROOF DECKAvailable: NOWGuarantors accepted! International students are welcome!Message me for a 3D video-tour.In-person showings are avaialble as well.============APARTMENT FEATURES:- Washer/Dryer in the unit- Huge private terrace with open view- 2 Full size marble bathrooms with sliding shower doors- Spacious living room with great natural sunlight- Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, full size refrigerator & dishwasher- High ceilings with decorative wall molding details- Modern ceiling lights- Excellent closet space - Large Bedrooms (fit queen/king size bed)- Spiral staircase with skylight window- 5th floor walk-up============BUILDING FEATURES:- Video intercom============PRIME LOCATION* A block away from Central Park!* B, C Train -2 min walk* 2 blocks from 1 train* 15 min walk to Columbia UniversityNEARBY:* Grocery: Whole Food-10 min walk!* Plenty of food spots (Chipotle, Starbucks. Bareburger etc.)* Shopping: Tj Maxx, HomeGoods, CVS etc. Coutinho1356

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 West 107th Street have any available units?
69 West 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 West 107th Street have?
Some of 69 West 107th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 West 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
No, 69 West 107th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 69 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 69 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 69 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 West 107th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 69 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 69 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 West 107th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 69 West 107th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity