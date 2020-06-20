69 West 107th Street

Amenities

NO FEE & NO SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH RHINO INSURANCEOnline application with same-day approval============2BR/2BA DUPLEX WITH ENORMOUS PRIVATE ROOF DECKAvailable: NOWGuarantors accepted! International students are welcome!Message me for a 3D video-tour.In-person showings are avaialble as well.============APARTMENT FEATURES:- Washer/Dryer in the unit- Huge private terrace with open view- 2 Full size marble bathrooms with sliding shower doors- Spacious living room with great natural sunlight- Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, full size refrigerator & dishwasher- High ceilings with decorative wall molding details- Modern ceiling lights- Excellent closet space - Large Bedrooms (fit queen/king size bed)- Spiral staircase with skylight window- 5th floor walk-up============BUILDING FEATURES:- Video intercom============PRIME LOCATION* A block away from Central Park!* B, C Train -2 min walk* 2 blocks from 1 train* 15 min walk to Columbia UniversityNEARBY:* Grocery: Whole Food-10 min walk!* Plenty of food spots (Chipotle, Starbucks. Bareburger etc.)* Shopping: Tj Maxx, HomeGoods, CVS etc. Coutinho1356