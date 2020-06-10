69 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

AVAILABLE June 15! This is the one you've been waiting for!



Meticulouslyrenovated JR4 one bedroom at the full service Wedgewood House situated on Fifth Ave.

This large and sunny, gracious one bedroom with generous proportions was designed for entertaining. Thoughtfully renovated with great attention to detail, this apartment offers a wall of windows looking out onto Fifth Avenue. The Chef's pass-through kitchen, features cherry cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. An oversized spa-like marble bath with radiant heated flooring and Toto fixtures, was expanded to include an LG washer/dryer and a large glass enclosed walk-in shower. Beautiful new aged-maple flooring is featured throughout and the bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed. The unit also boasts abundant closet space, including several walk-ins, all outfitted by California Closets.



The Wedgewood House is a full service building offering a 24-hour doorman, roof deck with panoramic views, new laundry room and onsite parking garage. Centrally located for access to wonderful restaurants and shopping and all transportation. Just steps away from Union Square, Madison Square Park, Washington Square Park, Trader Joes & Whole Foods. No smoking. Coop Board Interview Required.