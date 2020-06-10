All apartments in New York
69 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

69 Fifth Avenue

69 5th Avenue · (201) 400-9259
Location

69 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-G · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE June 15! This is the one you've been waiting for!

Meticulouslyrenovated JR4 one bedroom at the full service Wedgewood House situated on Fifth Ave.
This large and sunny, gracious one bedroom with generous proportions was designed for entertaining. Thoughtfully renovated with great attention to detail, this apartment offers a wall of windows looking out onto Fifth Avenue. The Chef's pass-through kitchen, features cherry cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. An oversized spa-like marble bath with radiant heated flooring and Toto fixtures, was expanded to include an LG washer/dryer and a large glass enclosed walk-in shower. Beautiful new aged-maple flooring is featured throughout and the bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed. The unit also boasts abundant closet space, including several walk-ins, all outfitted by California Closets.

The Wedgewood House is a full service building offering a 24-hour doorman, roof deck with panoramic views, new laundry room and onsite parking garage. Centrally located for access to wonderful restaurants and shopping and all transportation. Just steps away from Union Square, Madison Square Park, Washington Square Park, Trader Joes & Whole Foods. No smoking. Coop Board Interview Required.,Rarely available large,furnished and sunny one bedroom sublet with separate dining area facing Fifth Avenue. Chef's kitchen features cherry cabinets, stone counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Limestone bathroom with Kohler fixtures, generous size medicine cabinet, vanity and frameless glass tub enclosure. Extra large closets including a walk-in. The apartment is offered with contemporary furnishings including a 40" flat screen TV. Move-in ready with board approval. Great location, only one block from Union Square and the Green Market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, restaurants and all major subway lines. Washington Square Park and Madison Square Park are minutes away. Owner has requested no pets and no smoking. Argo Real Estate LLC is proud to offer complimentary concierge services provided by Abigail Michaels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
69 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 69 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
69 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 69 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 69 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 69 Fifth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 69 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 69 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 69 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 69 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
