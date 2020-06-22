685 West End Avenue

Amenities

A sun filled, south and east facing exquisitely renovated, seven room home located in a premier West End Avenue full-service co-op. The complete, superb renovation has created a gracious layout and lovely flow for both entertaining and living. Transitional in design, with crown moldings and beamed ceilings retains the pre-war vibe with all the modern embellishments. New Skyline soundproof windows were recently installed that enhance the streaming sunlight and views of the green trees from all the major rooms. Contemporary comforts include stainless steel appliances, Jennair, Bosch and Samsung, abundant custom storage, elegant mill work and full size washer/dryer. A gracious layout includes a marble floor entryway and five inch white oak floor in the foyer and throughout this beautiful home, all the door frames in the foyer have been raised to 8.5 feet creating a grand entrance to the exceptional entertaining space with side by side living room and dining room. Decorative glass and metal pocket doors leads from the foyer to three spacious bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths with radiant heat. The tranquil and spacious master suite includes three south facing windows, two walk in closets fitted with custom storage, an office nook and a lovely renovated marble bath. In this wing of the home there are two more renovated bedrooms with customized closets and an additional renovated bath. There is also an office/bedroom and full bath adjacent to the eat-in kitchen. The building has a lovely staff, is extremely well managed and a beautifully planted roof terrace.