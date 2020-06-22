All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

685 West End Avenue

685 West End Avenue · (212) 588-5681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

685 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$12,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
A sun filled, south and east facing exquisitely renovated, seven room home located in a premier West End Avenue full-service co-op. The complete, superb renovation has created a gracious layout and lovely flow for both entertaining and living. Transitional in design, with crown moldings and beamed ceilings retains the pre-war vibe with all the modern embellishments. New Skyline soundproof windows were recently installed that enhance the streaming sunlight and views of the green trees from all the major rooms. Contemporary comforts include stainless steel appliances, Jennair, Bosch and Samsung, abundant custom storage, elegant mill work and full size washer/dryer. A gracious layout includes a marble floor entryway and five inch white oak floor in the foyer and throughout this beautiful home, all the door frames in the foyer have been raised to 8.5 feet creating a grand entrance to the exceptional entertaining space with side by side living room and dining room. Decorative glass and metal pocket doors leads from the foyer to three spacious bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths with radiant heat. The tranquil and spacious master suite includes three south facing windows, two walk in closets fitted with custom storage, an office nook and a lovely renovated marble bath. In this wing of the home there are two more renovated bedrooms with customized closets and an additional renovated bath. There is also an office/bedroom and full bath adjacent to the eat-in kitchen. The building has a lovely staff, is extremely well managed and a beautifully planted roof terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 West End Avenue have any available units?
685 West End Avenue has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 West End Avenue have?
Some of 685 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
685 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 685 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 685 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 685 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 685 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 685 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 685 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 685 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 685 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
