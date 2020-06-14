All apartments in New York
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:51 AM

68 Thompson St

68 Thompson Street · (917) 935-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$3,666

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
new construction
3D VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOURS AVAILABLE

Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Soho, this 6-story stunner offers the perks of new construction without losing any of its pre-war charm. Recent renovations include a common rooftop terrace, new elevator, and fitness and laundry rooms. There?s even a virtual doorman to assist with deliveries.
The building, positioned between Spring and Broome Streets, is comprised of 39 apartments ? all beautifully designed with hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, and top-of-the-line fixtures. Penthouse units are further highlighted with private rooftop terraces offering incredible views.

Apartment Features:
Large private patio
Chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Charming exposed brick wall
Queen-sized bedroom
High ceilings and large windows
Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes
Premium wide-plank hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
Central A/C

Building Features:
Charming and quiet residential block
Centrally located to all of Soho?s best dining and shopping
Sleek, tastefully designed hallways
On-Site Superintendent
Package Room
Virtual Doorman
Laundry Facilities On-Site
Fitness Center
Shared and furnished roof deck

*Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price is $4000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Thompson St have any available units?
68 Thompson St has a unit available for $3,666 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Thompson St have?
Some of 68 Thompson St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Thompson St currently offering any rent specials?
68 Thompson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Thompson St pet-friendly?
No, 68 Thompson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 68 Thompson St offer parking?
No, 68 Thompson St does not offer parking.
Does 68 Thompson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Thompson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Thompson St have a pool?
No, 68 Thompson St does not have a pool.
Does 68 Thompson St have accessible units?
No, 68 Thompson St does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Thompson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Thompson St has units with dishwashers.
