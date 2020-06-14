68 Thompson St

Amenities

Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Soho, this 6-story stunner offers the perks of new construction without losing any of its pre-war charm. Recent renovations include a common rooftop terrace, new elevator, and fitness and laundry rooms. There?s even a virtual doorman to assist with deliveries.

The building, positioned between Spring and Broome Streets, is comprised of 39 apartments ? all beautifully designed with hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, and top-of-the-line fixtures. Penthouse units are further highlighted with private rooftop terraces offering incredible views.



Apartment Features:

Large private patio

Chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Charming exposed brick wall

Queen-sized bedroom

High ceilings and large windows

Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes

Premium wide-plank hardwood floors

Recessed lighting

Central A/C



Building Features:

Charming and quiet residential block

Centrally located to all of Soho?s best dining and shopping

Sleek, tastefully designed hallways

On-Site Superintendent

Package Room

Virtual Doorman

Laundry Facilities On-Site

Fitness Center

Shared and furnished roof deck



*Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price is $4000