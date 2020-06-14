68 Thompson St

Amenities
3D VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH TOURS AVAILABLE
Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Soho, this 6-story stunner offers the perks of new construction without losing any of its pre-war charm. Recent renovations include a common rooftop terrace, new elevator, and fitness and laundry rooms. There?s even a virtual doorman to assist with deliveries.
The building, positioned between Spring and Broome Streets, is comprised of 39 apartments ? all beautifully designed with hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, and top-of-the-line fixtures. Penthouse units are further highlighted with private rooftop terraces offering incredible views.
Apartment Features:
Large private patio
Chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Charming exposed brick wall
Queen-sized bedroom
High ceilings and large windows
Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes
Premium wide-plank hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
Central A/C
Building Features:
Charming and quiet residential block
Centrally located to all of Soho?s best dining and shopping
Sleek, tastefully designed hallways
On-Site Superintendent
Package Room
Virtual Doorman
Laundry Facilities On-Site
Fitness Center
Shared and furnished roof deck
*Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price is $4000