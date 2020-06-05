67 East 11th Street

Amenities
Please contact me for Virtual Tour!!!This pre-war duplex Loft offers 16-ft ceilings, oversized south facing windows with an abundant amount of sunlight, a tastefully renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, a floating staircase, a Loft bedroom with a walk-in closet, as well as beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment.The apartment is conveniently located 3 blocks south of Union Square with almost every subway imaginable, as well as walking distance to Soho, West Village, LES, Nolita & Gramercy. It is also within few blocks of popular stores such as Whole Foods & Trader Joes. It is a short walk to famous New York City parks Union Sq, Tompkins & Washington Sq Park.Available Furnished or Unfurnished anchornyc1126284