All apartments in New York
Find more places like 67 East 11th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
67 East 11th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

67 East 11th Street

67 East 11th Street · (917) 362-8286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

67 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Please contact me for Virtual Tour!!!This pre-war duplex Loft offers 16-ft ceilings, oversized south facing windows with an abundant amount of sunlight, a tastefully renovated kitchen with a breakfast bar, a floating staircase, a Loft bedroom with a walk-in closet, as well as beautiful hardwood floors throughout the apartment.The apartment is conveniently located 3 blocks south of Union Square with almost every subway imaginable, as well as walking distance to Soho, West Village, LES, Nolita & Gramercy. It is also within few blocks of popular stores such as Whole Foods & Trader Joes. It is a short walk to famous New York City parks Union Sq, Tompkins & Washington Sq Park.Available Furnished or Unfurnished anchornyc1126284

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 East 11th Street have any available units?
67 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 East 11th Street have?
Some of 67 East 11th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 67 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 67 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 67 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 67 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 East 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 67 East 11th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity