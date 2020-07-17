All apartments in New York
Find more places like 660 Fort Washington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
660 Fort Washington Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

660 Fort Washington Avenue

660 Fort Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

660 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Very large 1 Bedroom with nice sized office or converted 2 bedroom--and a huge living room. Open Kitchen with window and dishwasher. Enough room for a dining table off the kitchenBedroom 1 is king sized. Bedroom 2/office is queen sized. The living room is very large and great for entertaining. A very gracious home.660 Fort washington is minutes away to the A train and Fort Tryon Park. Literally you will be living in the heart of Hudson Heights. DishwasherElevator BuildingPet FriendlyGuarantors okGuarantors welcomedInternational Students okInternational Students welcomedLive in Super

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Fort Washington Avenue have any available units?
660 Fort Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Fort Washington Avenue have?
Some of 660 Fort Washington Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Fort Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
660 Fort Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Fort Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 660 Fort Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 660 Fort Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 660 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 660 Fort Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Fort Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Fort Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 660 Fort Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 660 Fort Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 660 Fort Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Fort Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Fort Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
15 East 36
15 East 36th Street
New York, NY 10016
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College