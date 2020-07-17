660 Fort Washington Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bike storage

Very large 1 Bedroom with nice sized office or converted 2 bedroom--and a huge living room. Open Kitchen with window and dishwasher. Enough room for a dining table off the kitchenBedroom 1 is king sized. Bedroom 2/office is queen sized. The living room is very large and great for entertaining. A very gracious home.660 Fort washington is minutes away to the A train and Fort Tryon Park. Literally you will be living in the heart of Hudson Heights. DishwasherElevator BuildingPet FriendlyGuarantors okGuarantors welcomedInternational Students okInternational Students welcomedLive in Super