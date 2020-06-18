66 Pinehurst Avenue

Amenities
***This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino!***
*PRIME HUDSON HEIGHTS 2BR*RECENTLY RENOVATED*GRANITE*STAINLESS STEEL*DISHWASHER*HERRINGBONE HARDWOOD FLOORS*HIGH CEILINGS*TONS OF STORAGE*CLOSE TO FABULOUS RESTAURANTS, PARKS, AND THE A EXPRESS TRAIN AT 181ST.*
Call or Email to Schedule a Virtual Showing
***EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE***
THE PLACE: (*Actual Apartment Photos taken by the current tenants*)
- Renovated Prewar 2BR in Prime Hudson Heights
- Windowed Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Overhead Microwave
- King and Queens Sized Bedrooms
- Generous Living Room
- Windowed Bathroom
- Lots of Closet Space and Storage
- Great Natural Light Through Northern and Western Exposures
THE BUILDING:
- Well Maintained Prewar Building
- Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs.
- Laundry available in the neighboring building owned by same landlord
- Live in Super
- Just Blocks to Starbucks, Le Cheile, Uptown Garrison, Associated Market, Bennett Park, Fort Tryon Park & The Cloisters, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and the 1, C, and Express A trains.
Don't Move OUT of MANHATTAN. Move UP in MANHATTAN!