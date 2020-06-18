66 Pinehurst Avenue

Amenities

***This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino!***



*PRIME HUDSON HEIGHTS 2BR*RECENTLY RENOVATED*GRANITE*STAINLESS STEEL*DISHWASHER*HERRINGBONE HARDWOOD FLOORS*HIGH CEILINGS*TONS OF STORAGE*CLOSE TO FABULOUS RESTAURANTS, PARKS, AND THE A EXPRESS TRAIN AT 181ST.*



Call or Email to Schedule a Virtual Showing

***EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE***



THE PLACE: (*Actual Apartment Photos taken by the current tenants*)



- Renovated Prewar 2BR in Prime Hudson Heights

- Windowed Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher

- Overhead Microwave

- King and Queens Sized Bedrooms

- Generous Living Room

- Windowed Bathroom

- Lots of Closet Space and Storage

- Great Natural Light Through Northern and Western Exposures



THE BUILDING:



- Well Maintained Prewar Building

- Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs.

- Laundry available in the neighboring building owned by same landlord

- Live in Super

- Just Blocks to Starbucks, Le Cheile, Uptown Garrison, Associated Market, Bennett Park, Fort Tryon Park & The Cloisters, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and the 1, C, and Express A trains.



Don't Move OUT of MANHATTAN. Move UP in MANHATTAN!