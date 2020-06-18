All apartments in New York
66 Pinehurst Avenue

66 Pinehurst Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

66 Pinehurst Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
***This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino!***

*PRIME HUDSON HEIGHTS 2BR*RECENTLY RENOVATED*GRANITE*STAINLESS STEEL*DISHWASHER*HERRINGBONE HARDWOOD FLOORS*HIGH CEILINGS*TONS OF STORAGE*CLOSE TO FABULOUS RESTAURANTS, PARKS, AND THE A EXPRESS TRAIN AT 181ST.*

Call or Email to Schedule a Virtual Showing
***EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE***

THE PLACE: (*Actual Apartment Photos taken by the current tenants*)

- Renovated Prewar 2BR in Prime Hudson Heights
- Windowed Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher
- Overhead Microwave
- King and Queens Sized Bedrooms
- Generous Living Room
- Windowed Bathroom
- Lots of Closet Space and Storage
- Great Natural Light Through Northern and Western Exposures

THE BUILDING:

- Well Maintained Prewar Building
- Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs.
- Laundry available in the neighboring building owned by same landlord
- Live in Super
- Just Blocks to Starbucks, Le Cheile, Uptown Garrison, Associated Market, Bennett Park, Fort Tryon Park & The Cloisters, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, and the 1, C, and Express A trains.

Don't Move OUT of MANHATTAN. Move UP in MANHATTAN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Pinehurst Avenue have any available units?
66 Pinehurst Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 Pinehurst Avenue have?
Some of 66 Pinehurst Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Pinehurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66 Pinehurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Pinehurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Pinehurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 66 Pinehurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 66 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 66 Pinehurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Pinehurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Pinehurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 66 Pinehurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66 Pinehurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66 Pinehurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Pinehurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Pinehurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
