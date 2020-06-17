All apartments in New York
Find more places like 655 Second Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
655 Second Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

655 Second Ave

655 2nd Avenue · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

655 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3495 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(NO FEE)Huge one Bedroom/Flex 2 in Murray hill - Property Id: 232609

Beautifully renovated 1BR (Flex 2BR) duplex with Juliet balcony on each floor. Gourmet kitchen with custom white cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, plus stainless steel appliances. Bright, quiet, hardwood floors and high ceilings. $3,495.00 is the net effective rent based on $3,813.00 with one month free rent (new tenants only) for a lease commencing on or before March 15th; Inquire about a 14 month Lease;
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232609
Property Id 232609

(RLNE5607313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Second Ave have any available units?
655 Second Ave has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Second Ave have?
Some of 655 Second Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Second Ave currently offering any rent specials?
655 Second Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Second Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Second Ave is pet friendly.
Does 655 Second Ave offer parking?
No, 655 Second Ave does not offer parking.
Does 655 Second Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Second Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Second Ave have a pool?
No, 655 Second Ave does not have a pool.
Does 655 Second Ave have accessible units?
No, 655 Second Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Second Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Second Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 655 Second Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity