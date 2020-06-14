652 West 189th Street

Amenities
No Fee & Laundry in Unit!!!CORNER 3BR, renovated down to the studs with condo level finishes. Expansive living room, perfect for entertaining. Large windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and built in microwave. Gleaming new hardwood floors and high ceilings! Two Full baths clad in subway tile, one ensuite! Plenty of storage! Lots of light from multiple exposures and open Western Views! Located in immaculate elevator building with brand new laundry room and live in superLaundry In Unit!Package Room!FIOS Available!Medium Sized Dogs OK, No Aggressive Breeds. bond1630176