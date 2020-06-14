All apartments in New York
Find more places like 652 West 189th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
652 West 189th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:10 PM

652 West 189th Street

652 West 189th Street · (917) 673-4757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

652 West 189th Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
No Fee & Laundry in Unit!!!CORNER 3BR, renovated down to the studs with condo level finishes. Expansive living room, perfect for entertaining. Large windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and built in microwave. Gleaming new hardwood floors and high ceilings! Two Full baths clad in subway tile, one ensuite! Plenty of storage! Lots of light from multiple exposures and open Western Views! Located in immaculate elevator building with brand new laundry room and live in superLaundry In Unit!Package Room!FIOS Available!Medium Sized Dogs OK, No Aggressive Breeds. bond1630176

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 West 189th Street have any available units?
652 West 189th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 West 189th Street have?
Some of 652 West 189th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 West 189th Street currently offering any rent specials?
652 West 189th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 West 189th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 West 189th Street is pet friendly.
Does 652 West 189th Street offer parking?
No, 652 West 189th Street does not offer parking.
Does 652 West 189th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 West 189th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 West 189th Street have a pool?
No, 652 West 189th Street does not have a pool.
Does 652 West 189th Street have accessible units?
No, 652 West 189th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 652 West 189th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 West 189th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 652 West 189th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity