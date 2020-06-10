652 West 163rd Street

Amenities

Prewar classic 1 bedroom in a very well maintained building, located in the 160's and Fort Washington Avenue, steps from Columbia Medical Center . This spacious 1 bedroom features High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Very good size living room, huge closet, Eat in Kitchen, Granite countertops, dishwasher. The bedroom which is set away from the living room is charming- fits a queen-size bed. You can switch around living room and bedroom. This is an elevator building with a laundry. The building is nearby Columbia Medical Center, A,C & #1 trains. Owner pays the fee. Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Pets Allowed Dishwasher Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome SoveRE75036