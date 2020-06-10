All apartments in New York
Find more places like 652 West 163rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
652 West 163rd Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:11 AM

652 West 163rd Street

652 West 163rd Street · (646) 784-3986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

652 West 163rd Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Prewar classic 1 bedroom in a very well maintained building, located in the 160's and Fort Washington Avenue, steps from Columbia Medical Center . This spacious 1 bedroom features High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout. Very good size living room, huge closet, Eat in Kitchen, Granite countertops, dishwasher. The bedroom which is set away from the living room is charming- fits a queen-size bed. You can switch around living room and bedroom. This is an elevator building with a laundry. The building is nearby Columbia Medical Center, A,C & #1 trains. Owner pays the fee. Elevator Laundry in building Live-in Super Pets Allowed Dishwasher Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted International Students Welcome SoveRE75036

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 West 163rd Street have any available units?
652 West 163rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 West 163rd Street have?
Some of 652 West 163rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 West 163rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
652 West 163rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 West 163rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 West 163rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 652 West 163rd Street offer parking?
No, 652 West 163rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 652 West 163rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 West 163rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 West 163rd Street have a pool?
No, 652 West 163rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 652 West 163rd Street have accessible units?
No, 652 West 163rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 652 West 163rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 West 163rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 652 West 163rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity