65 East 54th Street

Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

This Fully Furnished over-sized Alcove unit has been totally remodeled just last year, everything is brand new from flooring to kitchen and bathroom. Unit is South facing featuring large 6FT windows, high ceilings and abundance of storage space. Just bring your bedding, clothing and you're good to go.



Property is super conveniently located on 54th street between Park/Madison Ave, central location making your commute a breeze no matter where you need to get to within NYC. Building is very well maintained by the owner, there is a video intercom, packages are being held in the restaurant downstairs. Won't last!