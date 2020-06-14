All apartments in New York
Find more places like 65 East 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
65 East 54th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 AM

65 East 54th Street

65 East 54th Street · (212) 714-1466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

65 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Fully Furnished over-sized Alcove unit has been totally remodeled just last year, everything is brand new from flooring to kitchen and bathroom. Unit is South facing featuring large 6FT windows, high ceilings and abundance of storage space. Just bring your bedding, clothing and you're good to go.

Property is super conveniently located on 54th street between Park/Madison Ave, central location making your commute a breeze no matter where you need to get to within NYC. Building is very well maintained by the owner, there is a video intercom, packages are being held in the restaurant downstairs. Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 East 54th Street have any available units?
65 East 54th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 65 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 65 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 65 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 65 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 65 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 East 54th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 East 54th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 65 East 54th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity