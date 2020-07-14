All apartments in New York
New York, NY
65 Cooper Square
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

65 Cooper Square

65 Cooper Square · (212) 941-2575
New York
East Village
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Location

65 Cooper Square, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Amazing location above the Bowery! Located at the intersection of Noho and the East Village, this sunny Cooper Square studio is perfectly situated for those who want to be at the center of it all. New bathroom! Modern open kitchen features full-size Bosch dishwasher, Miele gas cooktop and electric oven, and Liebherr refrigerator. Wood floors. Semi-enclosed bed nook. Wall-to-wall windows provide a southwest view over Cooper Triangle Park and allow great light.

65 Cooper Square features a redesigned industrial-chic lobby, video intercom system, elevator, HVAC system, and laundry room. The trendy Cooper Square/Astor Place location is super convenient to the 6, R, and W subway lines and adjacent to all that Noho, East Village, Greenwich Village, and Union Square have to offer.

In-person showings now available. Furnished photo shows prior flooring. Unfurnished photos show current floors. No Pets. No Fee. CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Cooper Square have any available units?
65 Cooper Square has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Cooper Square have?
Some of 65 Cooper Square's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Cooper Square currently offering any rent specials?
65 Cooper Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Cooper Square pet-friendly?
No, 65 Cooper Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 65 Cooper Square offer parking?
No, 65 Cooper Square does not offer parking.
Does 65 Cooper Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Cooper Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Cooper Square have a pool?
No, 65 Cooper Square does not have a pool.
Does 65 Cooper Square have accessible units?
No, 65 Cooper Square does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Cooper Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Cooper Square has units with dishwashers.
