Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning elevator furnished

Amazing location above the Bowery! Located at the intersection of Noho and the East Village, this sunny Cooper Square studio is perfectly situated for those who want to be at the center of it all. New bathroom! Modern open kitchen features full-size Bosch dishwasher, Miele gas cooktop and electric oven, and Liebherr refrigerator. Wood floors. Semi-enclosed bed nook. Wall-to-wall windows provide a southwest view over Cooper Triangle Park and allow great light.



65 Cooper Square features a redesigned industrial-chic lobby, video intercom system, elevator, HVAC system, and laundry room. The trendy Cooper Square/Astor Place location is super convenient to the 6, R, and W subway lines and adjacent to all that Noho, East Village, Greenwich Village, and Union Square have to offer.



In-person showings now available. Furnished photo shows prior flooring. Unfurnished photos show current floors. No Pets. No Fee. CYOF.