Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

65 Bank St

65 Bank Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$4,492

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
package receiving
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
package receiving
Apartment 34, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment at 65 Bank Street, five flights walk up. Available April 1.

Landlord offering 1 month free rent on an 12 month lease, advertised rent is net effective

Top of the line, unparalleled, condo-level finishes. Ebony Oak Flooring, Anthracite Tiling, Kohler Bathroom Fixtures, in unit Bosch Washers and Dryers, Bosch Dishwasher, and Chef Series Miele Oven/Range.

The common areas of the building have been appointed with gorgeous marble, and new, custom lighting. 65 Bank Street also features a free private fitness center in the building, as well as a furnished roof deck. Drop off drycleaning system in the building, and package acceptance system in the basement.

65 Bank Street offers modern, luxury living, without sacrificing the privacy, convenience and neighborhood feel that you can only find in the West Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Bank St have any available units?
65 Bank St has a unit available for $4,492 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Bank St have?
Some of 65 Bank St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Bank St currently offering any rent specials?
65 Bank St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Bank St pet-friendly?
No, 65 Bank St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 65 Bank St offer parking?
No, 65 Bank St does not offer parking.
Does 65 Bank St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Bank St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Bank St have a pool?
No, 65 Bank St does not have a pool.
Does 65 Bank St have accessible units?
No, 65 Bank St does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Bank St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Bank St has units with dishwashers.
