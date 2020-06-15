65 Bank St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym package receiving

Apartment 34, Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment at 65 Bank Street, five flights walk up. Available April 1.



Landlord offering 1 month free rent on an 12 month lease, advertised rent is net effective



Top of the line, unparalleled, condo-level finishes. Ebony Oak Flooring, Anthracite Tiling, Kohler Bathroom Fixtures, in unit Bosch Washers and Dryers, Bosch Dishwasher, and Chef Series Miele Oven/Range.



The common areas of the building have been appointed with gorgeous marble, and new, custom lighting. 65 Bank Street also features a free private fitness center in the building, as well as a furnished roof deck. Drop off drycleaning system in the building, and package acceptance system in the basement.



65 Bank Street offers modern, luxury living, without sacrificing the privacy, convenience and neighborhood feel that you can only find in the West Village.