643 East 11th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Spacious South Facing 1 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer and Juliet Balcony. Available Immediately

Please note some of the photos are virtually staged and the same line on a different floor.

Very Generous and Open, South facing 1 bed with floor-to-ceiling windows inviting an abundance of direct sunlight

2008 construction in the history-rich-turned-fashionable East Village! This 6 Story Boutique Building with only 10 apartments: Key-locked elevator.

.

GE appliances and a Bosch washer & dryer, video intercom security system, and hardwood floors throughout that were recently re-finished.

Transportation is also at your doorstep with the 14th Street cross-town bus just steps away at 11th Street on Avenue C, providing easy access to virtually every train stop (the L, 4, 5, 6, F, B, V, 1, 2, 3, 9, A, E, C) along its path!,Generous sized modern furnished 1 bed with southern exposure, 1-12 month short or long term rental. This beautiful home features hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows and a large chefs kitchen with premium GE appliances. Very intimate Boutique Condominium with only two apartments per floor. 2008 construction in the history-rich-turned-fashionable East Village! Where the Astors & Vanderbilts once called home, and where chic boutiques now abound, nearly every type of restaurant exists, and art & entertainment are everywhere around you. Transportation is also at your doorstep with the 14th Street cross-town bus just steps away at 11th Street on Avenue C, providing easy access to virtually every train stop (the L, 4, 5, 6, F, B, V, 1, 2, 3, 9, A, E, C) along its path! The building has video intercom security system and is pet friendly. Easy application process. Call for an appointment!