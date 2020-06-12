All apartments in New York
641 Fifth Avenue

641 5th Avenue · (212) 828-0800
Location

641 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
valet service
Just Listed! Welcome to the Shopping Mecca of NYC. Live in this luxurious 2bed/2.5 bath with an additional 50sf more than any same line unit. This airy space features double exposures with stunning park and river views. Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows sun-drenched in every room with updated finishes. This condo features antique oak-wood floors, electronic sunscreen shades and 5-E wiring security/audio system. The master bedroom is north facing with city views and an 80sf oak-wood custom walk-in closet. The oversized master bath has a heated towel rack, steam shower with glass enclosure and limestone. The second bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed, and has park views with two walk in closets. The pass through kitchen is fully vented and renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom wood cabinets and stone floors. The apartment has central air and heat and double panned windows. The building is full service including a 24 hour doorman, fitness room, laundry room and valet service. Make this lavish fifth avenue space, in the center of it all, your new home! Virtual video coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
641 Fifth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 641 Fifth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
641 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 641 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 641 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 641 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 641 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 641 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 641 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 641 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
