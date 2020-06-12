641 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Just Listed! Welcome to the Shopping Mecca of NYC. Live in this luxurious 2bed/2.5 bath with an additional 50sf more than any same line unit. This airy space features double exposures with stunning park and river views. Enjoy the floor to ceiling windows sun-drenched in every room with updated finishes. This condo features antique oak-wood floors, electronic sunscreen shades and 5-E wiring security/audio system. The master bedroom is north facing with city views and an 80sf oak-wood custom walk-in closet. The oversized master bath has a heated towel rack, steam shower with glass enclosure and limestone. The second bedroom can easily accommodate a king size bed, and has park views with two walk in closets. The pass through kitchen is fully vented and renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom wood cabinets and stone floors. The apartment has central air and heat and double panned windows. The building is full service including a 24 hour doorman, fitness room, laundry room and valet service. Make this lavish fifth avenue space, in the center of it all, your new home! Virtual video coming soon.