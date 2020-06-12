All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

640 Broadway

640 Broadway · (212) 444-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH2-WEST · Avail. now

$19,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
sauna
This newly renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse loft blends luxurious, custom finishes with incredible, original details making this a one-of-a-kind penthouse located in prime Noho.Enter directly into this 2,300 sq ft. residence via the private, keyed-locked elevator and you are greeted by the dark glass and exposed brick foyer. The impressive scale of the unit is immediately felt with the 14-foot, barrel vaulted ceilings illuminated by LED soffit lighting, giving the arches a warm glow. The penthouse is lined with 19 massive windows providing natural light and open-sky views while heated Italian hardwood oak floors provide comfort and elegance throughout.The corner great room with exposures to the north and west, is the perfect place to entertain. The chef's kitchen has two center islands lined with striking Glassos countertops, featuring a breakfast bar and plenty of surface space to prepare and enjoy a delicious meal. Top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances include a sleek induction cook top and built-in espresso machine and are surrounded by Boffi fixtures and ARCLINEA custom cabinetry.The master bedroom features an all-glass, Rimadesio custom wardrobe with a separate walk-in closet. The open en-suite master bathroom is outfitted with radiant-heated slate floors, walnut-finished Boffi vanities, built-in storage, and a 65-inch stone soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms feature built-in closets and are serviced by a second full-bath with glass stall shower and custom double vanities.State-of-the-art technology includes custom lighting by FLOS and Boffi, CAT 6 pre-wiring for audio and video in every room and automatic window shades all controlled by a Lutron system which has a multitude of programmable settings. Central air runs throughout the apartment with a Pure Air high-efficiency particulate air filtration system. A full laundry room provides convenience with a side-by-side washer/dryer unit and deep utility sink.PH2 West has 24-hour access to the building's private, fitness center with Technogym equipment designed by Antonio Citterio. Kinesis Personal Vision, and a Sunlighten mPulse bELIEVE eucalyptus infrared sauna. 640 Broadway is a 9-story, landmarked building located in the heart of the NoHo Historic District, one of citys most desirable neighborhoods celebrated for its world-class art galleries, shops, dining and nightlife. Please note, the living room and master bedroom photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Broadway have any available units?
640 Broadway has a unit available for $19,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Broadway have?
Some of 640 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
640 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 640 Broadway offer parking?
No, 640 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 640 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Broadway have a pool?
No, 640 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 640 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 640 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
