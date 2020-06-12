640 Broadway

Amenities

This newly renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse loft blends luxurious, custom finishes with incredible, original details making this a one-of-a-kind penthouse located in prime Noho.Enter directly into this 2,300 sq ft. residence via the private, keyed-locked elevator and you are greeted by the dark glass and exposed brick foyer. The impressive scale of the unit is immediately felt with the 14-foot, barrel vaulted ceilings illuminated by LED soffit lighting, giving the arches a warm glow. The penthouse is lined with 19 massive windows providing natural light and open-sky views while heated Italian hardwood oak floors provide comfort and elegance throughout.The corner great room with exposures to the north and west, is the perfect place to entertain. The chef's kitchen has two center islands lined with striking Glassos countertops, featuring a breakfast bar and plenty of surface space to prepare and enjoy a delicious meal. Top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances include a sleek induction cook top and built-in espresso machine and are surrounded by Boffi fixtures and ARCLINEA custom cabinetry.The master bedroom features an all-glass, Rimadesio custom wardrobe with a separate walk-in closet. The open en-suite master bathroom is outfitted with radiant-heated slate floors, walnut-finished Boffi vanities, built-in storage, and a 65-inch stone soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms feature built-in closets and are serviced by a second full-bath with glass stall shower and custom double vanities.State-of-the-art technology includes custom lighting by FLOS and Boffi, CAT 6 pre-wiring for audio and video in every room and automatic window shades all controlled by a Lutron system which has a multitude of programmable settings. Central air runs throughout the apartment with a Pure Air high-efficiency particulate air filtration system. A full laundry room provides convenience with a side-by-side washer/dryer unit and deep utility sink.PH2 West has 24-hour access to the building's private, fitness center with Technogym equipment designed by Antonio Citterio. Kinesis Personal Vision, and a Sunlighten mPulse bELIEVE eucalyptus infrared sauna. 640 Broadway is a 9-story, landmarked building located in the heart of the NoHo Historic District, one of citys most desirable neighborhoods celebrated for its world-class art galleries, shops, dining and nightlife. Please note, the living room and master bedroom photos are virtually staged.