Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool playground

Our large two bedroom at 63 East 118th Street provides the opportunity to rent a home with a dishwasher on an all townhouse, tree-lined block. This home is located around the corner from Marcus Garvey Park where an outdoor swimming pool and playgrounds are located. This two-bedroom Harlem apartment has hardwood floors in every room. Its front outdoor area includes an outside bench steps away from your private entry. Puppies and Kittens are welcome, while for an additional $50 per month for cats and $100 per month for dogs.