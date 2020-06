Amenities

Sun-filled, true two bedroom available on Hudson Street in the West Village. Central heat and air are included in the rent. This beautiful and spacious apartment has 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 which can accommodate a king size bed, and the other a queen size bed. The open kitchen includes a dishwasher and sky lights. Small, private and quiet building.