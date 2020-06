Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bike storage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bike storage

ONLY JOE CAN SHOW!!!- 7183000386 HUGE and fully renovated 1BR ! An UNLIMITED closet SPACE and LOTS of natural light . Open Kitchen with all full size appliances! Marble bathroom that will make you feel like a king! Located in EAST VILLAGE PRIME in a renovated building just with BIKE STORAGE a few steps away from WONDERFUL TOMPKINS SQUARE PARK and the L Train ! NIGHT LIFE , LAUNDROMATS AND RESTAURANTS ALL OVER!!!Text or call anytime!! 7183000386 - JOE!!