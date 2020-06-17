625 West 57th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room

No FEE Fully furnished or unfurnished sublease till Feb 28, 2021, price is less than actual lease price!!! Amazing deal, tenants have to move for work, a sublease is approved by the building!



NOT ON STREETEASY!



2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with three terraces! Open Hudson River and City views.



Hardwood floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central AC/Heat, four closets including one walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the apartment



Building:

= VIA FIT =

- High-performance Gym Equipment

- Wellness Lounge

- Swimming pool and Sun Decks

- Exercise and Spin Studios

- Indoor Half-Court Basketball



= VIA SOCIAL =

- East and West Residence Lounges

- Library

- Outdoor Lounges with River View

- Party Room

- Screening Room

- Children Playroom

- Golf Simulator

- Ping Pong, Billiard and Shuffleboard

- Poker Room



= VIA Garden =

- 22,000sf Interior Private Courtyard

- Four BBQ Grills

- Outdoor Seating and Activity Areas



Designed by award-winning Bjarke Ingles Group, VIA 57 WEST offers a range of studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom residences, many with private terraces. Spacious apartments, expansive amenities, and a lush private resident courtyard balance the vibrant energy of Manhattan with the tranquility of nature, creating an iconic and visual gateway to New York. Unparalleled amenities, sophisticated fitness facilities, a 25-yard pool, and a central garden oasis enhance the living experience and wellbeing of VIA residents. Thoughtfully-curated resident programming and community events provide opportunities for residents to enjoy social interaction and an enhanced lifestyle. VIA 57 WESTs human-centered approach blends environmental responsibility with resident wellness. All materials and construction techniques are carefully considered for resiliency, global impact, and contribution to the health and productivity of our residents.