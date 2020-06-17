625 West 57th Street

Amenities
No FEE Fully furnished or unfurnished sublease till Feb 28, 2021, price is less than actual lease price!!! Amazing deal, tenants have to move for work, a sublease is approved by the building!
NOT ON STREETEASY!
2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with three terraces! Open Hudson River and City views.
Hardwood floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central AC/Heat, four closets including one walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the apartment
Building:
= VIA FIT =
- High-performance Gym Equipment
- Wellness Lounge
- Swimming pool and Sun Decks
- Exercise and Spin Studios
- Indoor Half-Court Basketball
= VIA SOCIAL =
- East and West Residence Lounges
- Library
- Outdoor Lounges with River View
- Party Room
- Screening Room
- Children Playroom
- Golf Simulator
- Ping Pong, Billiard and Shuffleboard
- Poker Room
= VIA Garden =
- 22,000sf Interior Private Courtyard
- Four BBQ Grills
- Outdoor Seating and Activity Areas
Designed by award-winning Bjarke Ingles Group, VIA 57 WEST offers a range of studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom residences, many with private terraces. Spacious apartments, expansive amenities, and a lush private resident courtyard balance the vibrant energy of Manhattan with the tranquility of nature, creating an iconic and visual gateway to New York. Unparalleled amenities, sophisticated fitness facilities, a 25-yard pool, and a central garden oasis enhance the living experience and wellbeing of VIA residents. Thoughtfully-curated resident programming and community events provide opportunities for residents to enjoy social interaction and an enhanced lifestyle. VIA 57 WESTs human-centered approach blends environmental responsibility with resident wellness. All materials and construction techniques are carefully considered for resiliency, global impact, and contribution to the health and productivity of our residents.