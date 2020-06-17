All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 AM

625 West 57th Street

625 West 57th Street · (917) 868-0747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
No FEE Fully furnished or unfurnished sublease till Feb 28, 2021, price is less than actual lease price!!! Amazing deal, tenants have to move for work, a sublease is approved by the building!

NOT ON STREETEASY!

2 bedroom / 2 bathroom with three terraces! Open Hudson River and City views.

Hardwood floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central AC/Heat, four closets including one walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the apartment

Building:
= VIA FIT =
- High-performance Gym Equipment
- Wellness Lounge
- Swimming pool and Sun Decks
- Exercise and Spin Studios
- Indoor Half-Court Basketball

= VIA SOCIAL =
- East and West Residence Lounges
- Library
- Outdoor Lounges with River View
- Party Room
- Screening Room
- Children Playroom
- Golf Simulator
- Ping Pong, Billiard and Shuffleboard
- Poker Room

= VIA Garden =
- 22,000sf Interior Private Courtyard
- Four BBQ Grills
- Outdoor Seating and Activity Areas

Designed by award-winning Bjarke Ingles Group, VIA 57 WEST offers a range of studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom residences, many with private terraces. Spacious apartments, expansive amenities, and a lush private resident courtyard balance the vibrant energy of Manhattan with the tranquility of nature, creating an iconic and visual gateway to New York. Unparalleled amenities, sophisticated fitness facilities, a 25-yard pool, and a central garden oasis enhance the living experience and wellbeing of VIA residents. Thoughtfully-curated resident programming and community events provide opportunities for residents to enjoy social interaction and an enhanced lifestyle. VIA 57 WESTs human-centered approach blends environmental responsibility with resident wellness. All materials and construction techniques are carefully considered for resiliency, global impact, and contribution to the health and productivity of our residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 West 57th Street have any available units?
625 West 57th Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 West 57th Street have?
Some of 625 West 57th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 625 West 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 625 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 625 West 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 625 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 West 57th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 West 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 625 West 57th Street has a pool.
Does 625 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 625 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
