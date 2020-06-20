621 East 11th Street

Amenities

3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request. You can zoom in/out and view up/down and also spin around to get a complete view of the apartment. You can also click into other rooms to view different angles of the apartment. This is a TRUE virtual tour!



A one bedroom with a balcony and outdoor space!



Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to Astor Place, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



We are located Downtown and are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour.