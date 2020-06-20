All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

621 East 11th Street

621 East 11th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
3D VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request. You can zoom in/out and view up/down and also spin around to get a complete view of the apartment. You can also click into other rooms to view different angles of the apartment. This is a TRUE virtual tour!

A one bedroom with a balcony and outdoor space!

Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to Astor Place, St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

We are located Downtown and are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 East 11th Street have any available units?
621 East 11th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 621 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 East 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 621 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 621 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 621 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 621 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 621 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 East 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 East 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
