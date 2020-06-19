62 W 56TH ST.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE. This beautiful and spacious 1 Bedroom is new to the market and will not last long! It features Polished Hardwood Floor, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, Decorative Fireplace, Lots of Storage Space, White Kitchen Cabinets with white Appliances including a Dishwasher and a Microwave and a Subway Tiled Bathroom with a Sinking Tub. This apartment is in a clean and very well kept building in the middle of everything. Its few steps away from Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Subway Trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more! Enjoy all the benefits that Midtown has to offer, without sacrificing comfort and convenience! Dont miss out. Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!