62 W 56TH ST.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:06 PM

62 W 56TH ST.

62 West 56th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

62 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEE. This beautiful and spacious 1 Bedroom is new to the market and will not last long! It features Polished Hardwood Floor, High Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light, Decorative Fireplace, Lots of Storage Space, White Kitchen Cabinets with white Appliances including a Dishwasher and a Microwave and a Subway Tiled Bathroom with a Sinking Tub. This apartment is in a clean and very well kept building in the middle of everything. Its few steps away from Central Park, Fifth Avenue, Subway Trains, Great Restaurants, Bars, Stores and much more! Enjoy all the benefits that Midtown has to offer, without sacrificing comfort and convenience! Dont miss out. Contact Rose at 917 326 9446 for more information and a private viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 W 56TH ST. have any available units?
62 W 56TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 W 56TH ST. have?
Some of 62 W 56TH ST.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 W 56TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
62 W 56TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 W 56TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 62 W 56TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 W 56TH ST. offer parking?
No, 62 W 56TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 62 W 56TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 W 56TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 W 56TH ST. have a pool?
No, 62 W 56TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 62 W 56TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 62 W 56TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 62 W 56TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 W 56TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
