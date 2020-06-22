All apartments in New York
Find more places like 62 East 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
62 East 1st Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

62 East 1st Street

62 East 1st Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

62 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-N · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
tennis court
Walk into unit 3N at 62 East 1st and you'll immediately ve greeted by beautiful finishes, a perfect layout, and a huge terrace. The chef's kitchen is designed perfectly, where a breakfast bar is the perfect place to start the day. The four burner Viking stove, Liebherr Refrigerator & Bosch Dishwasher make cooking and cleaning easy. The best aspect of this apartment is the huge outdoor terrace in the back of the unit where it is quiet and serene. The fully renovated bathroom, Central A/C and in unit washer dryer are all the essentials you need! The home office/guest room is a perfect complement to the apartment's space.

Live in the heart of the East Village, a lively, iconic Manhattan neighborhood next to everything you can want!,First Offering! Best East Village Value! 1 bedroom plus home office!!!

This unique Boutique-style 1Br/1Bth Condo is conveniently located on 1st Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue.

Apartment 3N features High Ceilings, Modern Open Chef's Kitchen w/ Viking Stove, Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Bosch Dishwasher & Liebherr Refrigerator finished in white stone, Washer/ Dryer, Central HVAC, Floor to Ceiling Windows, spacious north facing living room,
quiet over-sized bedroom with tons of storage, cozy home office / guest room, windowed bathroom with designer fixtures & Toto toilet and beautiful hard wood floors. It's large private terrace is perfect for lounging and entertaining.

62 First Street is a secure, modern Condominium Building built in 2007, there are 10 Units, two units per floor, large elevator, virtual doorman and a common roof deck.

The F line is right in front of the building and the 6 line is just a few blocks away. Steps to Whole Foods,Union Market, Russ and Daughters, New Museum, Ludlow Hotel, neighborhood cafes / fine dining restaurants and boutique shops. For your outdoor activities the East River Park offers, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, running track, bike path and a beautiful promenade with East River and Brooklyn views.

Showings are by appointment only with 24 Hour Notice Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 East 1st Street have any available units?
62 East 1st Street has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 East 1st Street have?
Some of 62 East 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 East 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
62 East 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 East 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 62 East 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 62 East 1st Street offer parking?
No, 62 East 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 62 East 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 East 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 East 1st Street have a pool?
No, 62 East 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 62 East 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 62 East 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62 East 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 East 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 62 East 1st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity