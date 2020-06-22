62 East 1st Street

Amenities

Walk into unit 3N at 62 East 1st and you'll immediately ve greeted by beautiful finishes, a perfect layout, and a huge terrace. The chef's kitchen is designed perfectly, where a breakfast bar is the perfect place to start the day. The four burner Viking stove, Liebherr Refrigerator & Bosch Dishwasher make cooking and cleaning easy. The best aspect of this apartment is the huge outdoor terrace in the back of the unit where it is quiet and serene. The fully renovated bathroom, Central A/C and in unit washer dryer are all the essentials you need! The home office/guest room is a perfect complement to the apartment's space.



Live in the heart of the East Village, a lively, iconic Manhattan neighborhood next to everything you can want!,First Offering! Best East Village Value! 1 bedroom plus home office!!!



This unique Boutique-style 1Br/1Bth Condo is conveniently located on 1st Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue.



Apartment 3N features High Ceilings, Modern Open Chef's Kitchen w/ Viking Stove, Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Bosch Dishwasher & Liebherr Refrigerator finished in white stone, Washer/ Dryer, Central HVAC, Floor to Ceiling Windows, spacious north facing living room,

quiet over-sized bedroom with tons of storage, cozy home office / guest room, windowed bathroom with designer fixtures & Toto toilet and beautiful hard wood floors. It's large private terrace is perfect for lounging and entertaining.



62 First Street is a secure, modern Condominium Building built in 2007, there are 10 Units, two units per floor, large elevator, virtual doorman and a common roof deck.



The F line is right in front of the building and the 6 line is just a few blocks away. Steps to Whole Foods,Union Market, Russ and Daughters, New Museum, Ludlow Hotel, neighborhood cafes / fine dining restaurants and boutique shops. For your outdoor activities the East River Park offers, soccer and baseball fields, tennis courts, running track, bike path and a beautiful promenade with East River and Brooklyn views.



Showings are by appointment only with 24 Hour Notice Required.