Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

610 West 42nd Street

610 West 42nd Street · (631) 387-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 42A · Avail. now

$4,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
conference room
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Fantastic views and light from this corner unit with high ceilings, two exposures and floor-to-ceiling windows.One bedroom home features plank hardwood flooring and custom roller shades. Streamlined open kitchen and cabinets of Zebrano & Wenge hardwood grain laminate and aluminum- framed silk glass, stainless steel appliances and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer. Furniture pictured is also available for an easy move-in!Business center, conference room, health club with Peloton bikes, 75' swimming pool, sauna, tennis and basketball courts and sponsored monthly events are some of the amenities available in addition to white glove and LIVunLtd personalized concierge services. Valet parking available.Pet owners take notice; AKC Canine Retreat on premises for daily daycare and boarding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 West 42nd Street have any available units?
610 West 42nd Street has a unit available for $4,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 610 West 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 West 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 West 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 610 West 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 West 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 610 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 West 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 West 42nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 610 West 42nd Street has a pool.
Does 610 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 610 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 West 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
