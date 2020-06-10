610 West 42nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center conference room concierge doorman parking pool garage sauna tennis court valet service

Fantastic views and light from this corner unit with high ceilings, two exposures and floor-to-ceiling windows.One bedroom home features plank hardwood flooring and custom roller shades. Streamlined open kitchen and cabinets of Zebrano & Wenge hardwood grain laminate and aluminum- framed silk glass, stainless steel appliances and in-unit Bosch washer and dryer. Furniture pictured is also available for an easy move-in!Business center, conference room, health club with Peloton bikes, 75' swimming pool, sauna, tennis and basketball courts and sponsored monthly events are some of the amenities available in addition to white glove and LIVunLtd personalized concierge services. Valet parking available.Pet owners take notice; AKC Canine Retreat on premises for daily daycare and boarding.