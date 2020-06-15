61 West 9th Street

Amenities

Paris meets Greenwich Village in this pin-drop quiet, bright and airy two-bedroom corner apartment on enchanting W. 9th Street. Available fully furnished with designer-grade pieces sourced from around the Country, this splendid apartment, previously featured in Domino Magazine, is truly an oasis in the heart of the Village. Beautifully renovated, windowed, open kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, open walnut shelving, top of the line European appliances and unlacquered brass hardware that is flooded with natural light. A massive great room with dining room and living room includes a wood-burning fireplace, custom built-ins and a wall of gorgeous, original casement windows make this feel like your own private brownstone. The Master bedroom is oversized with a generous custom walk-in-closet and incredible natural light with windows galore and custom cutout shutters overlooking a beautiful Magnolia tree. The Second bedroom and bathroom exude the same charm and soulful feel. Apartment 4C is located in the Windsor Arms, a charming prewar Co-op, which features a full-time doorman and is located on one of the most desired blocks in the City. Adjacent to the subway, Washington Square Park and perfectly located within all of the best restaurants and shopping NYC has to offer. A rare and special offering.