All apartments in New York
Find more places like 61 West 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
61 West 9th Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:31 PM

61 West 9th Street

61 West 9th Street · (917) 698-2555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

61 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Paris meets Greenwich Village in this pin-drop quiet, bright and airy two-bedroom corner apartment on enchanting W. 9th Street. Available fully furnished with designer-grade pieces sourced from around the Country, this splendid apartment, previously featured in Domino Magazine, is truly an oasis in the heart of the Village. Beautifully renovated, windowed, open kitchen with Carrara marble countertops, open walnut shelving, top of the line European appliances and unlacquered brass hardware that is flooded with natural light. A massive great room with dining room and living room includes a wood-burning fireplace, custom built-ins and a wall of gorgeous, original casement windows make this feel like your own private brownstone. The Master bedroom is oversized with a generous custom walk-in-closet and incredible natural light with windows galore and custom cutout shutters overlooking a beautiful Magnolia tree. The Second bedroom and bathroom exude the same charm and soulful feel. Apartment 4C is located in the Windsor Arms, a charming prewar Co-op, which features a full-time doorman and is located on one of the most desired blocks in the City. Adjacent to the subway, Washington Square Park and perfectly located within all of the best restaurants and shopping NYC has to offer. A rare and special offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 West 9th Street have any available units?
61 West 9th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 West 9th Street have?
Some of 61 West 9th Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 West 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 61 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 61 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 61 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 61 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 61 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 61 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 61 West 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity