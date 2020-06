Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

CALL JOE FOR A SHOW! MASSIVE 3BR / 1.5BATH - PRIME HAMILTON HEIGHTS - W/D IN UNIT ELEVATOR This outstanding unit has : Open kitchen with SS appliances W dishwasher and a granite counter top! Giant bedrooms - Can fit ANY bed! Laundry in Unit!Unlimited closet space! 1.5 UPDATED BATHS!Large Living Room AreaGreat Natural LightElevatorPet FriendlyBeautiful oak floors High ceilings! Wonderful location next to the 1 train, right on Broadway and steps away from the Hudson, if you would like to enjoy a quality urban living along with some walks on the river, YOU CAME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!