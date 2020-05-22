All apartments in New York
Find more places like 603 West 148th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
603 West 148th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

603 West 148th Street

603 West 148th Street · (212) 381-2518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

603 West 148th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
Full Luxury Condo in Hamilton HeightsLocated in the heart of Hamilton Heights, this enormous two bedroom, two-bathroom corner residence is now available for rent. This immaculate home features beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Upon entering the apartment you are greeted by a foyer with 2 closets, one of which contains the in residence washer and dryer. The well-equipped windowed kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Continuing through the apartment the kitchen opens into the bright living and dining area with corner exposure. The first of two full bathrooms is located across from the second bedroom and is in brand new condition. The second bedroom is large enough to accommodate a queen size bed and full bedroom set a rare find in new development! The master bedroom is extremely large with its own en-suite marble bathroom and a massive walk in closet. Individual HVAC units in every room control heating and cooling. RiverBridge Court is a full service, 24 hour doorman, elevator building. There is a fitness room on the first floor as well as bike storage, a rooftop terrace with incredible views of the Hudson and a resident super. The common areas are clean, crisp, modern and new, all adding to the welcoming experience here. Located within minutes of all the great Hamilton Heights establishments such as; Harlem Public, Union, Riverbank State Park and The Chipped Cup. At $3,400 a month with these amenities and an apartment this large, you truly cannot go wrong. Schedule your virtual tour today. Two-year lease welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 West 148th Street have any available units?
603 West 148th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 West 148th Street have?
Some of 603 West 148th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 West 148th Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 West 148th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 West 148th Street pet-friendly?
No, 603 West 148th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 603 West 148th Street offer parking?
No, 603 West 148th Street does not offer parking.
Does 603 West 148th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 West 148th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 West 148th Street have a pool?
No, 603 West 148th Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 West 148th Street have accessible units?
No, 603 West 148th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 West 148th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 West 148th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 603 West 148th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity