603 West 148th Street

Full Luxury Condo in Hamilton HeightsLocated in the heart of Hamilton Heights, this enormous two bedroom, two-bathroom corner residence is now available for rent. This immaculate home features beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Upon entering the apartment you are greeted by a foyer with 2 closets, one of which contains the in residence washer and dryer. The well-equipped windowed kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Continuing through the apartment the kitchen opens into the bright living and dining area with corner exposure. The first of two full bathrooms is located across from the second bedroom and is in brand new condition. The second bedroom is large enough to accommodate a queen size bed and full bedroom set a rare find in new development! The master bedroom is extremely large with its own en-suite marble bathroom and a massive walk in closet. Individual HVAC units in every room control heating and cooling. RiverBridge Court is a full service, 24 hour doorman, elevator building. There is a fitness room on the first floor as well as bike storage, a rooftop terrace with incredible views of the Hudson and a resident super. The common areas are clean, crisp, modern and new, all adding to the welcoming experience here. Located within minutes of all the great Hamilton Heights establishments such as; Harlem Public, Union, Riverbank State Park and The Chipped Cup. At $3,400 a month with these amenities and an apartment this large, you truly cannot go wrong. Schedule your virtual tour today. Two-year lease welcomed.