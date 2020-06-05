6 West 127th Street

Amenities

Large and Modern. Bright and Airy. Classy and Quiet. Includes Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heat and Central Air, Seidel Security System with Video Intercom, and Soundproofing.



The south-facing bedroom overlooks the brownstone gardens between West 126th and West 127th Street. The north-facing living room overlooks the tree-lined brownstone street of West 127th Street.



Take a look at the floor plan. You have never seen so many closets for a one-bedroom for such a low price. Look how every nook and cranny is totally utilized! Located in the geographical center of Harlem, this home also offers you the most convenience to get to the East or West side of Manhattan.



Nearby amenities include the new Harlem Fresh store for organics and fresh fruits and veg, Whole Foods, Bed Bath and Beyond, Red Rooster, Chez Lucienne, Lenox Sapphire, Corner Social, the 4/5/6 trains and the 2/3 trains.



Six cross town buses on 125th Street allowing you to go to the far West or East (including LaGuardia Airport) in a matter of minutes.



The building only contains 3 apartments, so it is quiet!

You will love your new home.



Sorry -- no pets and no smoking.