All apartments in New York
Find more places like 6 West 127th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
6 West 127th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

6 West 127th Street

6 West 127th Street · (212) 369-1518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6 West 127th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,607

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large and Modern. Bright and Airy. Classy and Quiet. Includes Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Appliances, Central Heat and Central Air, Seidel Security System with Video Intercom, and Soundproofing.

The south-facing bedroom overlooks the brownstone gardens between West 126th and West 127th Street. The north-facing living room overlooks the tree-lined brownstone street of West 127th Street.

Take a look at the floor plan. You have never seen so many closets for a one-bedroom for such a low price. Look how every nook and cranny is totally utilized! Located in the geographical center of Harlem, this home also offers you the most convenience to get to the East or West side of Manhattan.

Nearby amenities include the new Harlem Fresh store for organics and fresh fruits and veg, Whole Foods, Bed Bath and Beyond, Red Rooster, Chez Lucienne, Lenox Sapphire, Corner Social, the 4/5/6 trains and the 2/3 trains.

Six cross town buses on 125th Street allowing you to go to the far West or East (including LaGuardia Airport) in a matter of minutes.

The building only contains 3 apartments, so it is quiet!
You will love your new home.

Sorry -- no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 West 127th Street have any available units?
6 West 127th Street has a unit available for $2,607 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 6 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6 West 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 6 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 6 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 West 127th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 6 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 6 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 West 127th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 West 127th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 West 127th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 West 127th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity