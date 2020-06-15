Amenities

No brokers fee! Welcome to Residence 3D at 595 West End Avenue, a premier pre-war condo building. This spacious, recently renovated, quiet one bedroom home will charm and delight even the most discerning occupant. With a thoughtful renovation, classic details are seamlessly blended with modern finishes. As you pass through the entry foyer youll be greeted by the large living/dining room a perfect place for entertaining. Adjacent to the living room is the highlight of the home; a very spacious eat-in kitchen. Notable features include granite counter tops, custom cabinets, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a washer/dryer. The calm and quiet bedroom is the ideal place to unwind and recharge after a long day. And if that wasnt enough, the en suite spa-like bathroom features chrome Kohler fixtures, Bianca Carrara floors, tall built-in storage and a Zuma soaking tub. With high ceilings, plank hardwood flooring, excellent storage space and over 700 sf of space, this home is the definition of prewar glamour. Best of all, this apartment is only on the 3rd floor making it accessible by stairs for those looking to social distance. Designed in 1922, 595 West End Avenue is a boutique brown brick and limestone condominium in the Neo-Renaissance style. The pet-friendly, elevator building offers full-time doorman service, live-in superintendent, central laundry, a large common outdoor space, private storage and a bike room. As part of a continued effort to upgrade the building there is an assessment of $102.86 per month.A short block away from beautiful Riverside Park, this home is located in the heart of the Riverside-West End Historic District. You'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the 1/2/3/B/C Subway lines or the 86th Street crosstown bus. Some of my favorite neighborhood restaurants are just a stones throw away; Mermaid Inn, Barney Greengrass and Blossom to name a few. Within a five minute walk is Equinox, Soul Cycle, Duane Reade and Key Foods and Trader Joes. Schedule an appointment today and make it your Home Sweet Home!