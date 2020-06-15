All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

595 West End Avenue

595 W End Ave · (646) 703-2053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

595 W End Ave, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
bike storage
hot tub
No brokers fee! Welcome to Residence 3D at 595 West End Avenue, a premier pre-war condo building. This spacious, recently renovated, quiet one bedroom home will charm and delight even the most discerning occupant. With a thoughtful renovation, classic details are seamlessly blended with modern finishes. As you pass through the entry foyer youll be greeted by the large living/dining room a perfect place for entertaining. Adjacent to the living room is the highlight of the home; a very spacious eat-in kitchen. Notable features include granite counter tops, custom cabinets, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a washer/dryer. The calm and quiet bedroom is the ideal place to unwind and recharge after a long day. And if that wasnt enough, the en suite spa-like bathroom features chrome Kohler fixtures, Bianca Carrara floors, tall built-in storage and a Zuma soaking tub. With high ceilings, plank hardwood flooring, excellent storage space and over 700 sf of space, this home is the definition of prewar glamour. Best of all, this apartment is only on the 3rd floor making it accessible by stairs for those looking to social distance. Designed in 1922, 595 West End Avenue is a boutique brown brick and limestone condominium in the Neo-Renaissance style. The pet-friendly, elevator building offers full-time doorman service, live-in superintendent, central laundry, a large common outdoor space, private storage and a bike room. As part of a continued effort to upgrade the building there is an assessment of $102.86 per month.A short block away from beautiful Riverside Park, this home is located in the heart of the Riverside-West End Historic District. You'll be able to travel anywhere you need to go via the 1/2/3/B/C Subway lines or the 86th Street crosstown bus. Some of my favorite neighborhood restaurants are just a stones throw away; Mermaid Inn, Barney Greengrass and Blossom to name a few. Within a five minute walk is Equinox, Soul Cycle, Duane Reade and Key Foods and Trader Joes. Schedule an appointment today and make it your Home Sweet Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 West End Avenue have any available units?
595 West End Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 595 West End Avenue have?
Some of 595 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
595 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 595 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 595 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 595 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 595 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 595 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 595 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 595 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 595 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
