All apartments in New York
Find more places like
594 third avenue 3t.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 5
594 third avenue 3t
594 3rd Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
594 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Murray Hill 2 bed - Property Id: 111150
a true 2 bedroom, affordable price. Walkup with dw
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111150
Property Id 111150
(RLNE5856749)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 594 third avenue 3t have any available units?
594 third avenue 3t doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 594 third avenue 3t currently offering any rent specials?
594 third avenue 3t is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 third avenue 3t pet-friendly?
Yes, 594 third avenue 3t is pet friendly.
Does 594 third avenue 3t offer parking?
No, 594 third avenue 3t does not offer parking.
Does 594 third avenue 3t have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 third avenue 3t does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 third avenue 3t have a pool?
No, 594 third avenue 3t does not have a pool.
Does 594 third avenue 3t have accessible units?
No, 594 third avenue 3t does not have accessible units.
Does 594 third avenue 3t have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 594 third avenue 3t has units with dishwashers.
Does 594 third avenue 3t have units with air conditioning?
No, 594 third avenue 3t does not have units with air conditioning.
